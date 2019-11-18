IN PHOTOS: Ateneo-UST UAAP Finals Game 1

MANILA, Philippines – The Ateneo Blue Eagles stayed perfect in UAAP Season 82 after a 91-77 win over the UST Growling Tigers in Game One of the finals on Saturday.

Putting the clamps on UST's sharp shooters, the still undefeated Blue Eagles are on the cusp of a third straight UAAP men’s basketball title.

Thirdy Ravena exploded for a season-high 32 points to lead the defending champions in the victory.

Meanwhile, Rookie of the Year Mark Nonoy was the only bright spot for the Tigers with 26 points.

Both squads will clash again on Wednesday, November 20, at the Mall of Asia Arena, with the Eagles hoping to sweep their way into the championship.

But the Tigers might have other plans.

Peep these Game One photos taken by Philstar.com's Efigenio Toledo IV.