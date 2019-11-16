Ateneo's Thirdy Ravena gives all in last UAAP finals stint

MANILA, Philippines — Thirdy Ravena is leaving it all on the court in his last finals series with the Ateneo Blue Eagles.

Playing his final year with the Katipunan-based squad, the younger Ravena isn't holding anything back.

"Finals Thirdy" came out once again in Game One of their three-game series against UST, with Ravena finishing with a season-high 32 points.

Ravena credited his performance to a desire to give the Eagles all he has in the tank before he leaves.

"I guess one of the reasons is the fact that it’s my last year," Ravena said.



"I don’t wanna say at the end of the season na hindi ko binigay lahat. So I’m just laying it all on the line for my team and for the community," he added.

In his last five Finals outings, Ravena was a man on a mission.

If Ravena gives Ateneo another performance like this on Wednesday, that third-straight crown will definitely be within their reach.