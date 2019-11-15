Philippine tennis phenom: Alex Eala

MANILA, Philippines — Fourteen-year-old Alex Eala is on the rise to become Philippine tennis' biggest star in decades.

Ranked 13th in the world in the ITF Junior World Rankings, Eala is slowly making her climb to the top.

After a successful year that saw a stint in the US Open Juniors tournament, and her first ITF Juniors Grade A tournament title, the young tennister is hungry for more.

Eala aims to continue her rise in the professional scene with two more tournaments coming this December.

A stint with the national team is also in the works, with Eala already representing the nation's youth teams in the years before.

Training with the Rafael Nadal Academy in Spain, there is nowhere to go but up for Eala in the years to come.