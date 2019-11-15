SEA GAMES 2019
Mike Ott of the Philippine Azkals dribbles past a Maldivian defender
Azkals conquer Maldives in World Cup qualifiers
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - November 15, 2019 - 10:41am

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Azkals clinched their second victory in the joint 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers after beating Maldives, 2-1 in Male, Maldives on Thursday.

Second half goals from Iain Ramsay and Patrick Strauss were enough to lead the Filipino booters past the home team and improve to seven points in their group.

Despite substitute Hassan Naiz getting a goal back for the Maldivians late in the match, the Philippine squad was able to hold on for the win.

The Azkals remain in the third spot of their group rankings behind Syria and China. They will face Syria again on Tuesday in Dubai. 

