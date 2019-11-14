SEA GAMES 2019
Meralco's Anjo Caram came through with a career-high 30 points in the Bolts’ 103-89 win over NorthPort Batang Pier that solidified their bid to finish as the top-seeded team heading to the playoffs of the Governors Cup.
After career game, Meralco's Caram named PBA Player of the Week
(Philstar.com) - November 14, 2019 - 1:53pm

MANILA, Philippines – Anjo Caram’s career game in the PBA couldn’t have come at a better time for Meralco.

The wily guard came through with a career-high 30 points in the Bolts’ 103-89 win over NorthPort Batang Pier that solidified their bid to finish as the top-seeded team heading to the playoffs of the Governors Cup.

Coach Norman Black described Caram’s performance as “awesome” after going 11-of-15 from the field, including 4-of-6 from three-point range. He scored 16 points in the fourth quarter alone to match his previous career-best of 16.

“He really gave us a big lift and pretty much guided us to the victory,” said Black of his prized-guard out of San Beda. “So I gave him a lot of credit for leading the team. He knew going to the game that Baser (Amer) was not 100% and Anjo came and really stepped up and made big shots for us.”

Not to be denied, Caram emerged as the PBA Press Corps-Cignal Player of the Week for the period November 4-10.

The 28-year-old pride of Iloilo City did the feat by becoming the shortest PBA player at 5-foot-6 to score 30 points in a game, per league chief statistician Fidel Mangonon III.

Caram’s offensive explosion helped the Bolts keep their winning streak at five and improved at 8-2 overall for a tie with NLEX on top of the standings with a week to go before the end of the eliminations.

The Meralco guard won the weekly citation over NLEX’s Jericho Cruz, who also received a vote for scoring the game-winning basket as the Road Warriors rallied from 26-points down to nip defending champion Magnolia, 86-85.

Other players considered for the honor were Caram’s Meralco teammates Raymond Almazan and Chris Newsome, Japeth Aguilar of Barangay Ginebra, Rain or Shine’s Javee Mocon, JR Quinahan of NLEX, the San Miguel Beer duo of June Mar Fajardo and Arwind Santos, along with Magnolia’s Ian Sangalang and Paul Lee.

