Kobe Paras expressed his gratitude to the UP community after his last game of the season with the Fighting Maroons.
Kobe Paras thanks UP supporters after UAAP semis exit
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - November 14, 2019 - 11:53am

MANILA, Philippines — Kobe Paras and the UP Fighting Maroons fell three-points short of a return trip to the UAAP men's basketball finals after falling to the UST Growling Tigers, 65-68 on Wednesday.

But the UP community had nothing but love and support for the second-generation Maroon after the game.

Supporters showered Paras, who led the Fighting Maroons in scoring this season, with chants of "Unibersidad ng Pilipinas!" once he exited the Arena.

Paras revelled in the cheers and showed his gratitude afterwards on his twitter account.

"Words can't express how grateful I am for all those who supported this season! Every game felt like a home game," Paras wrote.

"UP, thank you so much for welcoming me with open arms," he added.

The blue-chip recruit finished his debut season with the Maroons averaging 17.4 points in the elimination round. He also clinched a Mythical Five citation.

