SEA GAMES 2019
UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
Renzo Subido drilled a clutch 3-pointer with 23 ticks left on the clock to help bring UST back to the UAAP finals.
UAAP
UST's Subido downplays late-game heroics vs UP
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - November 14, 2019 - 11:32am

MANILA, Philippines — Renzo Subido was once again the hero of the day for the UST Growling Tigers on Wednesday.

Just like he's been doing all season long, Subido drained a clutch 3-point shot that gave UST a 66-65 lead over the Fighting Maroons with 23 ticks left.

It was a shot that eventually landed them a trip back into the finals for the first time since 2015.

But for the graduating Subido, it was just like any other shot he made.

"[It's] just part of the game," Subido said after the game.

"I took the shot kasi 'di lumapit si Bright. I've been practicing those everyday. I was confident with that shot," he added.

Subido finished with 14 points in the finals berth-clinching win.

His clutch shooting, Subido says, is only a product of the game plan of mentor Aldin Ayo.

"Actually wala naman yun eh. It’s part of the preparation. Hindi ko naman hinahanap yung clutch baskets na yun, dumarating na lang talaga sa akin," Subido said.

"Since dumarating lang sa akin, I’m just confident enough to take those shots. I was just sticking to the gameplan na binigay ni Coach Aldin. Tiwala lang talaga kay coach," he added.

Subido and the rest of the Growling Tigers hope to continue their stellar run in the UAAP Season 82 in Game One of the finals on Saturday.

BASKETBALL UAAP UST GROWLING TIGERS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Tigers oust Maroons in semis thriller, face Eagles in UAAP finals
18 hours ago
Renzo Subido hit the go-ahead triple as the UST Growling Tigers escaped with a 68-65 victory over the UP Fighting Maroons...
Sports
Gomez de Liaño brothers unsure of UP return
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Missing either one of the Gomez de Liano brothers next season will surely be a big blow to the Diliman-based squad.
Sports
Roaring Tigers live
By John Bryan Ulanday | 13 hours ago
Underdog Santo Tomas achieved the improbable, surviving three knockout games in a week an amazing feat punctuated by a 68-65...
Sports
Live updates: UP vs UST Game 2 UAAP men's basketball stepladder semifinals
By PhilstarLIVE | 23 hours ago
With momentum on their side, MVP Soulemane Chabi Yo and the rest of the UST Growling Tigers hope to take another one to win...
Sports
Kobe Paras thanks UP supporters after UAAP semis exit
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Supporters showered Paras, who led the Fighting Maroons in scoring this season, with chants of "Unibersidad ng Pilipinas!"...
Sports
Latest
2 minutes ago
Harden erupts with 47 points as Rockets down Clippers
2 minutes ago
James Harden erupted for a fourth quarter scoring spree as the Houston Rockets defeated the Los Angeles Clippers, 102-93,...
Sports
59 minutes ago
Eagles-Tigers in UAAP Finals: Histo-three or UST?
By Rick Olivares | 59 minutes ago
Ateneo de Manila University versus the University of Santo Tomas. Such a compelling match up from so many angles.
Sports
2 hours ago
Tsitsipas reaches ATP Finals semis after Nadal thriller
2 hours ago
Stefanos Tsitsipas coasted past defending champion Alexander Zverev in straight sets to advance to the last four of the ATP...
Sports
3 hours ago
No celebrating for UAAP finals-bound Tigers
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
After ousting the twice-to-beat UP Fighting Maroons, Ayo and the Tigers now face the tall task of facing the still unbeaten...
Sports
13 hours ago
Lascuña gives South early lead over North
By Dante Navarro | 13 hours ago
Team South romped off with two emphatic victories and pulled off another pair of rallies as it seized a 4-2 lead over North...
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with