UST's Subido downplays late-game heroics vs UP

MANILA, Philippines — Renzo Subido was once again the hero of the day for the UST Growling Tigers on Wednesday.

Just like he's been doing all season long, Subido drained a clutch 3-point shot that gave UST a 66-65 lead over the Fighting Maroons with 23 ticks left.

It was a shot that eventually landed them a trip back into the finals for the first time since 2015.

But for the graduating Subido, it was just like any other shot he made.

"[It's] just part of the game," Subido said after the game.

"I took the shot kasi 'di lumapit si Bright. I've been practicing those everyday. I was confident with that shot," he added.

Subido finished with 14 points in the finals berth-clinching win.

His clutch shooting, Subido says, is only a product of the game plan of mentor Aldin Ayo.

"Actually wala naman yun eh. It’s part of the preparation. Hindi ko naman hinahanap yung clutch baskets na yun, dumarating na lang talaga sa akin," Subido said.

"Since dumarating lang sa akin, I’m just confident enough to take those shots. I was just sticking to the gameplan na binigay ni Coach Aldin. Tiwala lang talaga kay coach," he added.

Subido and the rest of the Growling Tigers hope to continue their stellar run in the UAAP Season 82 in Game One of the finals on Saturday.