Juan (L) and Javi Gomez de Liaño are unsure about their future with the UP Fighting Maroons after a heartbreaking semis exit
Gomez de Liaño brothers unsure of UP return
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - November 14, 2019 - 10:28am

MANILA, Philippines — After a hearbreaking semis exit against the UST Growling Tigers in Season 82 of the UAAP men's basketball tournament on Wednesday, Javi and Juan Gomez de Liaño are uncertain on their future with the UP Fighting Maroons.

Proving to be two of the squad's biggest stars in their stay, missing either one of the Gomez de Liaño brothers next season will surely be a big blow to the Diliman-based squad.

Javi, who has suited up for the Fighting Maroons for four years, is contemplating either playing his final year in the UAAP or heading to the pros.

"I'll wait till the end of the month. I'm still thinking if I should join the PBA draft. I'll still have to ask guidance," he said.

"Another option is if I ever get a good offer from the MPBL... And of course, I can also play my final year in UP," he added.

Meanwhile, Juan, who has only played three years with UP, posted a cryptic tweet after the game.

"I'll always cherish the past 7 years in my beloved Alma Mater. Definitely been the best ever. Maraming salamat, UP! It's been real," the tweet read.

Whatever happens in the future, both Juan and Javi expressed their gratitude for the season — despite falling short.

"We gave it our best... Everyone had their own sacrifices and we just fell short," Juan said. 

"But you know, God has a better plan for sure," he added.

Javi, for his part, mirrored his younger brother's sentiments.

"Maybe it's just meant to be, we were not meant to be in the Finals this year but all I can say is I'm really happy for the team," he said.

"We didn't get into the Finals, but beyond basketball I enjoyed it," he added.

The Maroons fell to the Tigers in Wednesday's Game Two thriller, 68-65. — With reports from Andrew Mencias

