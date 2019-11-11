PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
Chris Nelson
Chris Nelson, executive director and trustee of the British Chamber, delivering the opening remarks at Project 2020 launch
BCCP/Released
British Chamber supports Football for Humanity’s Project 2020
(Philstar.com) - November 11, 2019 - 8:40pm

MANILA, Philippines  (As released) — The British Chamber of Commerce Philippines supports Football for Humanity’s Project 2020 launch titled “Vision Beyond Borders” at Vermosa Sports Hub.

Chris Nelson, executive director and trustee of the British Chamber, delivered the opening remarks and recognised the relevance of sports in community and peace building.

Vision Beyond Borders is set to have a nationwide launch throughout the month of November which kicked off at Vermosa Sports Hub in Cavite followed by San Carlos, Iligan, Marawi and Davao.

Football for Humanity envisions to champion peace by delivering world-class football coach education and leadership in these areas. — As released

 

To know more about Project 2020 and how you can support Football for Humanity’s vision, you may visit their website at www.footballforhumanity.org.uk.

