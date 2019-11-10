FEU survives Adamson, Prado, moves forward in women's hoops stepladder

MANILA, Philippines — Far Eastern University wanted it more and came away with the 79-73 win over Adamson to progress in the UAAP Season 82 Women's Basketball Stepladder semis Sunday at Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Choy Bahuyan embodied that desire with her clutch plays late, first burying the left baseline jumper with 14.0 seconds left that made it a four-point affair, 77-73, before snagging the ball on Gerl Anticamara's inbounds pass to lock up the victory for the Lady Tamaraws.

"Yung last shot namin, wala na, um-adlib na siya, para siyang si Dolphy. Good job siya doon," said a victorious coach Bert Flores, lauding Bahuyan's heroics in the endgame.

"Ginusto namin eh. May sense of urgency kami kanina dahil ayaw naming matalo," said the graduating guard.

Bahuyan fired all of her 11 points in the final canto, on top of her 13 rebounds, four assists, and two steals as FEU set itself up to a clash against two-seed University of Santo Tomas.

The Golden Tigresses will have a twice-to-beat advantage over the Lady Tamaraws in the clash set on Wednesday.

Val Mamaril led FEU with her 22 points, six rebounds, six assists, and three steals, Clare Castro manned the paint with 18 points, 17 boards, and four blocks, and Fatima Quiapo also completed the quartet with her double-double of 15 points, 12 rebounds, six assists, and two steals.

"Sinabi ko sa kanila na hindi all the time, para kayong robot. Kailangan gumawa rin siya ng paraan," said Flores, whose side averted a meltdown after losing a 14-point second quarter lead.

Mar Prado powered the Lady Falcons with 34 points and 10 rebounds, but her efforts were for naught as the three-seed Adamson was shown the door.

Still, it was a performance worthy of Flores' respect as she truly proved that she's on a level of her own.

"Na-stop namin transition nila pero ang hirap bantayan ni Mar. Buti na lang walang confidence yung iba," said the Lady Tamaraws mentor.

The Lady Falcons also got contributions from Anticamara, who scored 15 points, six boards, and two steals, and Kat Araja, who dropped nine points, seven rebounds, six assists, and two steals, in the losing cause.

The Scores:

FEU 79 — Mamaril 22, Castro 18, Quiapo 15, Bahuyan 11, Jumuad 5, Adriano 3, Antiola 3, Delos Santos 2, Abat 0, Payadon 0, Vidal 0.

ADU 73 — Prado 34, Anticamara 15, Araja 9, Bilbao 5, Ornopia 4, Dampios 3, Flor 2, Mendoza 1, Catulong 0.

Quarterscores: 21-12, 40-29, 57-51, 79-73.