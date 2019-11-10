PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
Jia Morado was crowned Finals MVP after the Creamline Cool Smashers swept their way to back-to-back PVL Open Conference crowns
PVL Finals MVP Morado deflects credit to teammates
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - November 10, 2019 - 11:12am

MANILA, Philippines — The Creamline Cool Smashers' perfect run in the Premier Volleyball League Open Conference all came to a culmination on Saturday when they swept the Petro Gazz Angels in the finals.

Going undefeated in all their 20 games in the tournament, the Cool Smashers were nothing short of dominant.

Apart from the championship trophy, individual awards also showered the women in pink.

Jema Galanza clinched the conference Most Valuable Player and a Best Open Spiker citiation, while Kyla Atienza was named Best Libero.

Ace playmaker Jia Morado also took home hardware, winning Finals MVP and her fifth straight Best Setter plum.

But Morado, who missed several games in the conference due to national team duties, deflected praise to her teammates.

"Actually, hindi ko inexpect ang parehong awards," Morado said after the game.

"Kung ako nga papapiliin, anyone in our team 'yung Finals MVP. Ako, intstrumento lang ako para makatulong sa kanila," she added.

Now with their season with the Cool Smashers coming to an end, Morado and teammate Alyssa Valdez are preparing to shift their focus to the national team for the SEA Games.

"We're expected back at training hundred percent," Morado said.

"Ngayong tapos na rin 'yung season namin, report na kami ulit sa training and ready naman kami maglaro para sa bansa," she added.

