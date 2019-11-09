Creamline sweeps Petro Gazz for 2nd straight PVL Open Conference crown

MANILA, Philippines -- The Creamline Cool Smashers swept their way to the Premier Volleyball League Open Conference crown after dumping Petro Gazz in straight sets, 29-27, 25-22, 27-25 in Game Two of the Finals on Saturday.

Going on a historic 20-0 winning streak in the tournament, the Cool Smashers successfully defended their title.

Led by conference MVP Jema Galaza, Creamline was able to stymie any efforts from the Petro Gazz side.

A tightly contested opening set dictated the pace for the rest of the match with neither squad getting ahead of each other.

But the Cool Smashers were always able to go on runs at just the right time to take Game Two in straight set fashion.

Creamline thus exacts revenge on the Angels, who took them down in the Reinforced Conference Finals in three games.

The BanKo Perlas Spikers clinched the bronze medal in the tournament.