Paul Desiderio and Agatha Uvero are engaged
Instagram/Agatha Uvero
Blackwater's Desiderio now engaged to ex-UAAP courtside reporter Agatha Uvero
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - November 9, 2019 - 12:47pm

MANILA, Philippines — Blackwater Elite guard Paul Desiderio is getting hitched!

The former UP Fighting Maroon proposed to long time girlfriend Agatha Uvero on Friday.

Uvero shared the news on her Instagram account.

Desiderio led the Fighting Maroons in a Cinderella run in UAAP Season 81 that ended a decades-long drought of Final Four and Finals appearances.

Uvero was also a former courtside reporter for the Fighting Maroons in 2017.

