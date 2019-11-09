Kai Sotto commits to play for Atlanta-based basketball team

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino basketball phenom Kai Sotto has agreed to play a season with Atlanta-based squad The Skill Factory (TSF) in the US.

Taking to his personal Youtube channel, Sotto announced his commitment to the squad as well as the national team.

TSF is an organization aimed at the continued development of youth in basketball and volleyball across different levels.

Sotto and the rest of the TSF basketball squad will be competing across different tournaments in the United States.

TSF also announced Sotto's commitment to the squad with an Instagram TV video in their official account.

The video also shows highlights of Sotto's stint with the team so far.