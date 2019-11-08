PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
Geje Eustaquio (R) landed a spinning kick to Toni Tauru's stomach in the third round that sent Tauru down for the count
Philstar.com/Erwin Cagadas
Rematch King: Eustaquio gets back at Toni Tauru in ONE: Masters of Fate
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - November 8, 2019 - 10:05pm

MANILA, Philippines — Geje Eustaquio gave a promising start to Team Lakay's campagin in ONE: Masters of Fate after winning against Toni Tauru via KO on Friday.

After a scare in the first round when Tauru trapped Eustaquio in a choke, Eustaquio was able to turn the match around.

He also lived up to his "Rematch King" moniker after avenging his first loss to Tauru in 2016.

Eustaquio landed a spinning kick to Tauru's stomach after 2:11 in the third round that sent the Finland fighter to his knees.

Eustaquio takes a bounceback win and improves his record to 13-8.

After the fight, Eustaquio said he dedicates the win to the earthquake-stricken Mindanaoans.

His stablemate Eduard Folayang will also look to get back into the winning column against Amarsanaa Tsogookhuu later tonight.

While Joshua Pacio hopes to defend his ONE strawweight world championship against Rene Catalan in the main event.

