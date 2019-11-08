PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
Robin Catalan (R) scored a stunning knockout victory over Gustavo Balart in the second round in ONE: Masters of Fate at the Mall of Asia Arena on Friday
Philstar.com/Erwin Cagadas
Robin Catalan KOs Cuban foe in ONE: Masters of Fate
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - November 8, 2019 - 7:46pm

MANILA, Philippines — Robin Catalan scored a stunning victory over Cuban Gustavo Balart in ONE: Masters of Fate in the Mall of Asia Arena Friday.

Catalan's striking proved more effective than Balart's wrestling with the Filipino defending well on the ground.

Despite Balart getting a takedown in the opening round, Catalan was able to recover and get back on his feet.

In the second round, Catalan landed a kick to the head with his right foot that sent Balart to dreamland.

Catalan improves his record to 10-6.

His older brother Rene will face Joshua Pacio in the main event for the ONE Strawweight World Championship.

