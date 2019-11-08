How can the Petro Gazz Angels make a series out of this PVL Finals?

MANILA, Philippines — If you look at all the Creamline Cool Smashers-Petro Gazz Angels matches this conference, they have all ended up as triumphs by the former.

The first meeting was a three-set sweep (25-19, 28-26, 25-20) while the second round meeting went four sets (25-21, 26-24, 19-25, 25-18).

If you look at the results of all three matches, the most immediate thing you can infer from is inconsistency on the part of the Petro Gazz players.

Jeanette Panaga was the only player in double figures with 10 points in the first meeting. In the second round tussle, it was Jovie del Prado and Stephanie Mercado who finished with 14 and 12 points respectively.

In the first match of the Open Finals that ended up as a three-set win by the Coolsmashers (25-14, 25-22, 27-25), Jonah Sabete and del Prado led the way for Petro Gazz with 12 and 11 points.

It boils down to confidence and consistency.

In my opinion, there is this bit of fear in the back of the minds of the Angels.

They are intimidated and in the back of their minds, they hear that pointed criticism that they aren’t good enough (when facing Creamline) without their foreign players.

Petro Gazz starts out flat then plays better when they settle down. Having said that, they need consistency from their players.

The play of their middle hitters and blockers has been so woefully inconsistent. They were hardly factors in Game One let alone the second round meeting.

Even among the setters, there is an inconsistency. Petro Gazz rotates between team captain Chie Saet and Djanel Cheng.

I think we have pointed this out one too often when it comes to the Angels.

For Game Two, here are three things that Petro Gazz needs to do to make it a series.

One, Petro Gazz’ playmakers must involve everyone in the offense. It gets too predictable at times.

You hate to compare as Creamline has weapons who make themselves felt throughout the game and from different spots on the court. And it isn’t like the Angels are lacking in options.

Two, they need to get their stars going. Teams draw strength from their starters or regulars. Others will have to pick up the slack but it is nice to know you can count on some to show the way.

Furthermore, some of them have to be inspirational. Again, you hate to compare, but that is a fact, when you have the opposing team’s setter running all over the place to save balls or attempt to set up a teammate no matter how impossible.

And last, they need to win the first set. That will do wonders for their confidence instead of having to play catch up where their confidence rises and falls.

They have shown an ability to get early leads, but Creamline knows they can come back.

The question is, can Petro Gazz come back as well?