PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
PACQUIAO VS THURMAN
UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
Jonah Sabete of the Petro Gazz Angels celebrates after scoring a point against the Creamline Cool Smashers in Game One of the PVL Open Conference Finals on Wednesday, November 6, 2019.
Sports Vision
How can the Petro Gazz Angels make a series out of this PVL Finals?
Rick Olivares (Philstar.com) - November 8, 2019 - 2:49pm

MANILA, Philippines — If you look at all the Creamline Cool Smashers-Petro Gazz Angels matches this conference, they have all ended up as triumphs by the former.

The first meeting was a three-set sweep (25-19, 28-26, 25-20) while the second round meeting went four sets (25-21, 26-24, 19-25, 25-18). 

If you look at the results of all three matches, the most immediate thing you can infer from is inconsistency on the part of the Petro Gazz players.

Jeanette Panaga was the only player in double figures with 10 points in the first meeting. In the second round tussle, it was Jovie del Prado and Stephanie Mercado who finished with 14 and 12 points respectively. 

In the first match of the Open Finals that ended up as a three-set win by the Coolsmashers (25-14, 25-22, 27-25), Jonah Sabete and del Prado led the way for Petro Gazz with 12 and 11 points.

It boils down to confidence and consistency.

In my opinion, there is this bit of fear in the back of the minds of the Angels. 

They are intimidated and in the back of their minds, they hear that pointed criticism that they aren’t good enough (when facing Creamline) without their foreign players. 

Petro Gazz starts out flat then plays better when they settle down. Having said that, they need consistency from their players. 

The play of their middle hitters and blockers has been so woefully inconsistent. They were hardly factors in Game One let alone the second round meeting.

Even among the setters, there is an inconsistency. Petro Gazz rotates between team captain Chie Saet and Djanel Cheng. 

I think we have pointed this out one too often when it comes to the Angels.

For Game Two, here are three things that Petro Gazz needs to do to make it a series.

One, Petro Gazz’ playmakers must involve everyone in the offense. It gets too predictable at times. 
You hate to compare as Creamline has weapons who make themselves felt throughout the game and from different spots on the court. And it isn’t like the Angels are lacking in options.

Two, they need to get their stars going. Teams draw strength from their starters or regulars. Others will have to pick up the slack but it is nice to know you can count on some to show the way. 

Furthermore, some of them have to be inspirational. Again, you hate to compare, but that is a fact, when you have the opposing team’s setter running all over the place to save balls or attempt to set up a teammate no matter how impossible.

And last, they need to win the first set. That will do wonders for their confidence instead of having to play catch up where their confidence rises and falls. 

They have shown an ability to get early leads, but Creamline knows they can come back.

The question is, can Petro Gazz come back as well?

PVL VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
No sacred cows
By Joaquin M. Henson | November 8, 2019 - 12:00am
Blackwater PBA team owner Dioceldo Sy has been in the business of managing human resources to grow his cosmetics empire Ever Bilena for over three decades. If there’s anyone who knows how difficult it is to...
Sports
Donaire falls versus unbeaten Japanese titlist
By Abac Cordero | November 8, 2019 - 12:00am
Naoya Inoue, the younger champion from Yokohama, proved too much for Nonito Donaire last night, carving out a unanimous decision before some 20,000 fans at the Saitama Super Stadium in Japan.
Sports
TNT unleashes Parks in key duel vs Ginebra
By Olmin Leyba | November 8, 2019 - 12:00am
TNT KaTropa let loose trade acquisition Ray Parks as they gun for a bounce-back and a twice-to-beat incentive in the quarterfinals against Barangay Ginebra tonight in a marquee PBA Governors’ Cup slugfest at...
Sports
UP favored for rematch with Ateneo
By John Bryan Ulanday | November 8, 2019 - 12:00am
The UP Maroons have put themselves back in a good position to return to the UAAP finals, and they’re determined not to bungle it especially with their twice-to-beat advantage over the UST Tigers in the second...
Sports
Huey ready to go all out
By Joaquin Henson | 15 hours ago
Fil-Am tennis star Treat Huey is set to arrive here Nov. 26 and said yesterday he’s “super excited” to...
Sports
Latest
16 minutes ago
Chief Justice Peralta weighs in on alma mater UST's UAAP chances
By Luisa Morales | 16 minutes ago
A chief magistrate normally brings down judgment on a court case or hearing, but Chief Justice Diosdado Peralta gave...
Sports
Malazarte, Velez share PPS Pintaflores honors
November 8, 2019 - 12:00am
Joshea Malazarte pulled off a pair of lopsided victories over higher ranked rivals, including a 4-1, 4-1 romp over third seed Mia Gemida in the final to capture the singles crown in the premier girls’ division...
15 hours ago
Sports
Miggy stagfest set at Pasay today
November 8, 2019 - 12:00am
The main event of Pasay City Cockpit’s sabong festival unwraps today, via the Miggy Big Event 6-Stag Derby, featuring more than 100 fights.
15 hours ago
Sports
North, South aces brace for Duel VI
November 8, 2019 - 12:00am
The men of the Philippine Golf Tour wrap up the milestone 10th season of the country’s premier circuit by clashing in team play with the top guns from Luzon slugging it out with the best from the Visayas and...
15 hours ago
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with