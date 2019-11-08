Live updates | ONE: Masters of Fate

MANILA, Philippines — ONE Championship returns to Manila with ONE: Masters of Fate this Friday, November 8.

Joshua Pacio will attempt to keep Team Lakay's last belt when he defends his ONE Strawweight world title against compatriot Rene Catalan in the main event.

Meanwhile, Pacio's stablemates Eduard Folayang and Geje Eustaquio hope for a bounce back victory coming off from losses.

A women's atomweight contest between two-division champion Stamp Fairtex and Bi Nguyen will also thrill the Filipino audience at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Prelims begin at 5:30pm.