PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
PACQUIAO VS THURMAN
UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
Live updates | ONE: Masters of Fate
PhilstarLIVE (Philstar.com) - November 8, 2019 - 2:36pm

MANILA, Philippines — ONE Championship returns to Manila with ONE: Masters of Fate this Friday, November 8.

Joshua Pacio will attempt to keep Team Lakay's last belt when he defends his ONE Strawweight world title against compatriot Rene Catalan in the main event.

Meanwhile, Pacio's stablemates Eduard Folayang and Geje Eustaquio hope for a bounce back victory coming off from losses.

A women's atomweight contest between two-division champion Stamp Fairtex and Bi Nguyen will also thrill the Filipino audience at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Prelims begin at 5:30pm.

MMA ONE CHAMPIONSHIP TEAM LAKAY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
No sacred cows
By Joaquin M. Henson | November 8, 2019 - 12:00am
Blackwater PBA team owner Dioceldo Sy has been in the business of managing human resources to grow his cosmetics empire Ever Bilena for over three decades. If there’s anyone who knows how difficult it is to...
Sports
Donaire falls versus unbeaten Japanese titlist
By Abac Cordero | November 8, 2019 - 12:00am
Naoya Inoue, the younger champion from Yokohama, proved too much for Nonito Donaire last night, carving out a unanimous decision before some 20,000 fans at the Saitama Super Stadium in Japan.
Sports
TNT unleashes Parks in key duel vs Ginebra
By Olmin Leyba | November 8, 2019 - 12:00am
TNT KaTropa let loose trade acquisition Ray Parks as they gun for a bounce-back and a twice-to-beat incentive in the quarterfinals against Barangay Ginebra tonight in a marquee PBA Governors’ Cup slugfest at...
Sports
UP favored for rematch with Ateneo
By John Bryan Ulanday | November 8, 2019 - 12:00am
The UP Maroons have put themselves back in a good position to return to the UAAP finals, and they’re determined not to bungle it especially with their twice-to-beat advantage over the UST Tigers in the second...
Sports
Huey ready to go all out
By Joaquin Henson | 15 hours ago
Fil-Am tennis star Treat Huey is set to arrive here Nov. 26 and said yesterday he’s “super excited” to...
Sports
Latest
56 minutes ago
How can the Petro Gazz Angels make a series out of this PVL Finals?
By Rick Olivares | 56 minutes ago
If you look at the results of all three matches, the most immediate thing you can infer from is inconsistency on the part...
Sports
Malazarte, Velez share PPS Pintaflores honors
November 8, 2019 - 12:00am
Joshea Malazarte pulled off a pair of lopsided victories over higher ranked rivals, including a 4-1, 4-1 romp over third seed Mia Gemida in the final to capture the singles crown in the premier girls’ division...
15 hours ago
Sports
Miggy stagfest set at Pasay today
November 8, 2019 - 12:00am
The main event of Pasay City Cockpit’s sabong festival unwraps today, via the Miggy Big Event 6-Stag Derby, featuring more than 100 fights.
15 hours ago
Sports
North, South aces brace for Duel VI
November 8, 2019 - 12:00am
The men of the Philippine Golf Tour wrap up the milestone 10th season of the country’s premier circuit by clashing in team play with the top guns from Luzon slugging it out with the best from the Visayas and...
15 hours ago
Sports
Adeline: Good to go for sixth ASEAN gold
By Joey Villar | November 8, 2019 - 12:00am
Powerlifter Adeline Dumapong-Ancheta, the face of the Philippine Para Team for the longest time, is not retiring just yet.
15 hours ago
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with