Beermen tap John Holland to replace import Dez Wells

MANILA, Philippines – With injured Dez Wells showing little signs of recovery, San Miguel Beer decided to bring in NBA veteran John Holland to banner the squad in bidding for the PBA Governors' Cup title, the remaining jewel for its coveted grand slam.

"Yes (Holland will be San Miguel's new import)," San Miguel team manager Gee Abanilla confirmed to the STAR yesterday.

SMB coach Leo Austria said Holland, a former Cleveland Cavalier mainstay, is scheduled to arrive Friday.

"We're hoping to have his paperwork in order in time for Saturday's game," Austria said in a separate interview.

The fourth-running Beermen, who are vying for Top 4 and twice-to-beat bonus in the quarterfinals, are slated to play Rain or Shine in an important Petron Saturday Special road game in Lapu-Lapu City.

"Wells told us he can't play on Saturday so we got a backup (replacement). We can't afford to play without an import for the second game," said Austria.

Wells sprained his ankle during the second quarter of SMB's 99-125 setback to Meralco last Oct. 27. He had already returned to practice since then but last Tuesday told the team there's soreness and swelling on his foot and missed out completely the game against Blackwater.

Without Wells, June Mar Fajaro took charge and posted 30-13 as SMB scored a grindout 99-96 victory over the Elite to snap a two-game slide and climb to solo fourth.