PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
PACQUIAO VS THURMAN
UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
UST's Soulemane Chabi Yo goes up for a shot against the FEU Tamaraws in their UAAP Season 82 first round encounter at the Ynares Center in Antipolo on Sunday, September 22, 2019.
UAAP
UST's Chabi Yo is UAAP MVP; Ateneo with no players in Mythical 5
Rick Olivares (Philstar.com) - November 7, 2019 - 1:20pm

MANILA, Philippines – Prior to the do-or-die match between Far Eastern University and the University of Santo Tomas last Wednesday, the individual awards were handed out.

UST’s Soulemane Chabi Yo was named the league’s Most Valuable Player while La Salle’s Justine Baltazar and Jamie Malonzo, the University of the East’s Rey Suerte and the University of the Philippines’ Kobe Paras joined him in the Mythical Five selection. The Growling Tigers’ Mark Nonoy was feted the Rookie of the Year Award.

Chabi Yo is the eighth UST player to win a MVP plum. Previous winners include Valentino Rosabal (1963), Gary Artajos (1969), Dennis Espino (1993-94), Chris Cantonjos (1995), Jervy Cruz (2007) and Dylan Ababou (2009).

UST’s previous Rookie of the Year awardees include Rosabal (1961), Gerard Francisco (1995) and Jeric Teng (2009).

Conspicuously missing from any award were any Ateneo Blue Eagles. And truthfully, they do not mind. They are after all, aspiring for the bigger prize, which is a third straight UAAP championship.

For the Ateneo squad, there is an element of déjà vu.

In 2010, when the Blue Eagles were gunning for their first ever UAAP three-peat (they accomplished that once in the NCAA), they finished second in the elimination round with a 10-4 record and had no player in the Mythical Five team. Named to the five were league MVP RR Garcia along with his teammate Aldrech Ramos, including UE’s Paul Lee and Ken Acibar and NU’s Jean Mbe.

En route to the finals, Ateneo waylaid FEU with pint-sized point guard Emman Monfort putting the clamps on Garcia.

Last season, Ateneo which went 12-2 (15-2 overall) in the elimination round did not place a single player in the Mythical Team. Listed about the season’s best five were UP’s Bright Akhuetie and Juan Gomez de Liaño, UE’s Alvin Pasaol, La Salle’s Baltazar, and Adamson’s Jerrick Ahanmisi. Ateneo’s Angelo Kouame though was named as the UAAP’s Rookie of the Year.

Interestingly, each time this happened, a UE Red Warrior was in the five with their team finishing at the tier. In Season 73, they finished sixth with a 6-8 record. Last season, UE was in last place with a 1-13 slate. This season, they finished seventh with a 4-10 record.

It must be stressed that every play deserved to be named to those teams while receiving accolades. It just so happens that Ateneo did not bag any individual awards then but did so in other years. 

Furthermore, it remains to be seen if Ateneo will bag their third straight tile and 11th UAAP crown (to go with the 14 they won in the NCAA) to go with the third three-peat in school history.

UAAP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Chip returns to LA
By Joaquin M. Henson | November 7, 2019 - 12:00am
Last week, San Antonio assistant coach Chip Engelland was back home in Los Angeles and made sure some of his old pals had tickets to watch the Clippers game against the Spurs at the Staples Center. Engelland arranged...
Sports
UST advances, FEU falters in a UAAP season true to form
By Rick Olivares | 3 hours ago
The University of Santo Tomas Growling Tigers eliminated the Far Eastern University Tamaraws, 81-71, from the race to the...
Sports
Tigers oust Tams, forge UAAP semis clash vs Maroons
By Luisa Morales | 19 hours ago
The UST Growling Tigers waxed hot from deep to win against the FEU Tamaraws, 81-71, in the stepladder semifinals of the UAAP...
Sports
Warriors center Looney to miss at least two more weeks
3 hours ago
Golden State Warriors center Kevon Looney will be sidelined at least two more weeks after tests for "nerve-related symptoms"...
Sports
Donaire underdog in Japan duel
By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
The odds are against super WBA bantamweight champion Nonito Donaire Jr. to beat regular WBA and IBF unified titleholder Naoya...
Sports
Latest
36 minutes ago
UST's Chabi Yo is UAAP MVP; Ateneo with no players in Mythical 5
By Rick Olivares | 36 minutes ago
Prior to the do-or-die match between Far Eastern University and the University of Santo Tomas last Wednesday, the individual...
Sports
50 minutes ago
Harden scores 36 as Rockets rout Warriors
50 minutes ago
The Houston Rockets rolled over the injury-riddled Golden State Warriors, 129-112, sending last season's NBA finalists to...
Sports
56 minutes ago
Angels try to regroup, seek equalizer
56 minutes ago
PetroGazz vows to bounce back strong and reprise its feat in the Reinforced Conference as the Angels go for the equalizer...
Sports
2 hours ago
Home favorite Jason Day gets Presidents Cup nod to face Woods-led US
2 hours ago
Ernie Els opted Thursday for the experience of Jason Day and Adam Hadwin alongside rookies Im Sung-jae and Joaquin Niemann...
Sports
Blue Dragons, Sea Lions start titular series
November 7, 2019 - 12:00am
Diliman College bids to become the first UCBL back-to-back champion while Olivarez College hopes a third time’s a charm.
13 hours ago
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with