PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
PACQUIAO VS THURMAN
UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
UST’s Soulemane Chabi Yo came away with the Most Valuable Player award.
UAAP
UST advances, FEU falters in a UAAP season true to form
Rick Olivares (Philstar.com) - November 7, 2019 - 10:35am

MANILA, Philippines – The University of Santo Tomas Growling Tigers eliminated the Far Eastern University Tamaraws, 81-71, from the race to the UAAP Season 82 men’s basketball championship.

The game for all intents and purposes mirrored exactly the two teams’ seasons. UST won by the long ball while FEU started off the wrong foot, rallied then fell short.

The Tamaraws looked the same during the summer. There is talent on that team no doubt. But some played well while others didn’t. I thought the fact that they didn’t have their team complete for the summer onwards didn’t help as there were injuries. Others like Hubert Cani never got into the groove of the season. Barkley Eboña wasn’t consistent and Ken Tuffin only found his range in the second round. Rey Bienes and Alec Stockton were huge in the preseason and struggled come the UAAP.

As I have postulated time and again, you need the veterans to pull through because it is too much to ask the newbies to carry you and as good as Royce Alforque and Xyrus Torres were, at the end, their game had gone south.

That third quarter rally by FEU when they put up 28 points on the board was incandescent. What a fightback from 26 points down. But their rally fizzled out when they misfired on their remaining possessions of the quarter while UST hit two big triples. That blunted their momentum and they reverted to struggling come the fourth.

I like Patrick Tchuente and think that he will only get better. He has surprised me with some of his moves that I previously didn’t see. Assuming he returns, in my opinion, he will be better. However, those missed closed stabs and missed defensive boards also hurt the team. Had he made one or two of them, it could have been a different ballgame.

They stopped UST’s Soulemane Chabi Yo, the league Most Valuable Player, by holding him to six second half points after he scored 19 in the first half. At the end of it all, that 26-point balloon was too huge a balloon to overcome. FEU owned the second half although UST made the timely stops and shots.

Some might disagree with me here, but I must point out that as difficult as this year was for Feu, their head coach Olsen Racela did a great job. Imagine losing the quality of players they had, but they still made the Final Four. Had they gotten into a rhythm early on, they might have done much differently. And this second round, they were a tough nut to crack.

Tough nuts can only take so much bombardment from the outside.

It was UST’s 3-point shooting — I must stress timely marksmanship — and the superb play by Renzo Subido that also allowed the Growling Tigers to win this.

You also have to give a lot of credit to UST head coach Aldin Ayo. Watching him on the sidelines, even amidst that furious rally by FEU, he remained calm. I think what the coach radiates will feed off on the players. If the coach is the panicked sort, his players will be on the edge. I thought that UST was calm and composed. 

Yes, nerves were touched and the game got chippy somewhere along the way. But that is the nature of a do-or-die game. It will not even be remembered for that. It is a mere footnote. At the end of it all, one can point to UST’s shooting and FEU’s late rally as the defining moments of the game.

It was also tough to see FEU players like Kimlee Bayquin and Hubert Cani tearing up by match’s end. The season never went the way it should have for them as individuals. Bayquin and also graduating player Wendell Comboy may have a title to be remembered by, but it is tough for Cani who had such a bright future but had so many missteps along the way after coming out of high school. 

On the other hand, UST veteran Zach Huang and Renzo Subido get to play another day. And that is all they and their supporters ever asked for.

FEU TIGERS UAAP UST
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Chip returns to LA
By Joaquin M. Henson | November 7, 2019 - 12:00am
Last week, San Antonio assistant coach Chip Engelland was back home in Los Angeles and made sure some of his old pals had tickets to watch the Clippers game against the Spurs at the Staples Center. Engelland arranged...
Sports
Tigers oust Tams, forge UAAP semis clash vs Maroons
By Luisa Morales | 17 hours ago
The UST Growling Tigers waxed hot from deep to win against the FEU Tamaraws, 81-71, in the stepladder semifinals of the UAAP...
Sports
UST advances, FEU falters in a UAAP season true to form
By Rick Olivares | 1 hour ago
The University of Santo Tomas Growling Tigers eliminated the Far Eastern University Tamaraws, 81-71, from the race to the...
Sports
Donaire underdog in Japan duel
By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
The odds are against super WBA bantamweight champion Nonito Donaire Jr. to beat regular WBA and IBF unified titleholder Naoya...
Sports
UST’s Chabi Yo, Nonoy take top UAAP individual hoops awards
By Luisa Morales | 18 hours ago
Chabi Yo clinched the MVP award after garnering 76 statistical points, beating out DLSU's Justine Baltazar, who finished with...
Sports
Latest
44 minutes ago
Home favorite Jason Day gets Presidents Cup nod to face Woods-led US
44 minutes ago
Ernie Els opted Thursday for the experience of Jason Day and Adam Hadwin alongside rookies Im Sung-jae and Joaquin Niemann...
Sports
2 hours ago
Warriors center Looney to miss at least two more weeks
2 hours ago
Golden State Warriors center Kevon Looney will be sidelined at least two more weeks after tests for "nerve-related symptoms"...
Sports
Blue Dragons, Sea Lions start titular series
November 7, 2019 - 12:00am
Diliman College bids to become the first UCBL back-to-back champion while Olivarez College hopes a third time’s a charm.
12 hours ago
Sports
Cool Smashers stay hot, near grand sweep
By Dante Navarro | November 7, 2019 - 12:00am
Creamline kept its hot run going in pursuit of a grand sweep, blasting PetroGazz in the opening frame, rallying from six points down in the next then outlasting the Angels in a thrilling, extended third set to pound...
12 hours ago
Sports
Diaz: Thirst for more, fight for country
By Olmin Leyba | November 7, 2019 - 12:00am
Weightlifting star Hidilyn Diaz is set for a 23-day “isolated training” in Taiwan as she steps up on her preparations for the coming Southeast Asian Games.
12 hours ago
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with