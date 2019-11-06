Tigers oust Tams, forge UAAP semis clash vs Maroons

MANILA, Philippines -- The UST Growling Tigers waxed hot from deep to win against the FEU Tamaraws, 81-71, in the stepladder semifinals of the UAAP Season 82 men's basketball tournament on Wednesday.

Led by an efficient showing from season MVP Soulemane Chabi Yo, UST ousted the higher ranked Tamaraws.

The Espana-based squad took off from the get-go, leaning on a hot start from Brent Paraiso.

From the opening tip, the Tigers were in control.

Things got chippy in the game with a couple of cagers getting involved in scuffles.

The physicality reached a peak when Barkley Ebona was tossed from the game after elbowing Chabi Yo in the face late in the second quarter.

UST led by as much as 26 in the first half.

But FEU came out after the break with more energy, using a 37-16 scoring run to cut UST's lead to five, 70-65 in the fourth quarter.

Fortunately for the Tigers, they were able to fend them off.

A Renzo Subido triple in the last two minutes of the game was the nail on the coffin for FEU.

UST thus forged a clash with the twice-to-beat UP Fighting Maroons.

Game One is on Sunday at the Araneta Coliseum