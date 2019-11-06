PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
UST's Mark Nonoy (L) and Soulemane Chabi Yo took home the rookie of the year and most valuable player plums, respectively in the UAAP Season 82 men's basketball tournament.
UST’s Chabi Yo, Nonoy take top UAAP individual hoops awards
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - November 6, 2019 - 6:08pm

MANILA, Philippines – The UST Growling Tigers dominated the UAAP Season 82 men's basketball individual awards with Soulemane Chabi Yo and Mark Nonoy taking the Most Valuable Player and Rookie of the Year plums, respectively.

Chabi Yo clinched the MVP award after garnering 76 statistical points, beating out DLSU's Justine Baltazar, who finished with 64.

Baltazar's teammate Jamie Malonzo, UP's Kobe Paras and UE's Rey Suerte join Chabi Yo and Baltazar in the Mythical Five.

Meanwhile, Nonoy copped the Rookie of the Year award with 39.29 statistical points.

The España-based squad also raked in the top awards in the women's division with Grace Irebu winning back-to-back MVP titles.

NU's Jack Danielle Animam, Adamson's Nathalia Prado, FEU's Clare Castro and DLSU's Kent Pastrana complete the Mythical Team in the women's division.

Pastrana also came away with Rookie of the Year honors.

