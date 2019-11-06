PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
Nike
Kyrie Irving's latest sneaker gets Manila colorway
(Philstar.com) - November 6, 2019 - 10:45am

MANILA, Philippines — Kyrie Irving's latest signature shoe with Nike will have a "Manila" colorway.

To be released as part of the Kyrie 6 Preheat Collection, the special colorway celebrates the Philippines' "boundless enthusiasm and passion" for the game.

The shoe showcases a side lenticular graphic of uniquely designed courts tucked awayn in the smaller neighborhoods of Manila.

A Filipino flag-inspired image is also featured on the left strap while the right strap has the letters 'PH'.

The "Manila" colorway will drop on November 11 at select Titan and Nike stores in limited quantities.

The Preheat Collection also features other city colorways like Tokyo, Beijing, New York and Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, the Kyrie 6 "Jet Black" will be released on November 22 for Php 6,745.

Check out the full Kyrie 6 Preheat collection here.

