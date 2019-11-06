Team Lakay optimistic to end year on high in ONE: Masters of Fate

MANILA, Philippines — Team Lakay is confident of a winning result in ONE: Masters of Fate despite a shaky campaign this 2019.

Despite a difficult streak of losses in different ONE Championship events, Coach Mark Sangiao believes his fighters can end the year right and bounce back on Friday.

"Sa amin naman, confident naman kahit na derecho yung naging roller coaster yung performance ng Team Lakay," Sangiao said.

"May confidence kami na at the end of the year na nagiging maganda yung result ng laro natin," he added.

After a stellar performance last year where they ended up with four world titles to their name, only one remains within their grasp.

A sorry start to their campaign saw world champions Joshua Pacio, Eduard Folayang, Kevin Belingon and Geje Esutaquio all failing to defend their world titles against different opponents in a span of months.

Fortunately, Pacio was able to regain his belt after exacting revenge on Yosuke Saruta in July.

Now the 23-year-old will face another challenge in compatriot Rene Catalan to ensure one belt stays with the struggling stable.

The high stakes, Pacio says, only inspires him to work harder.

"Para sa akin 'di added pressure, pero added motivation para i-keep yung belt... para bumalik ulit yung past na nawala na belt," Pacio said.

Pacio's stablemates Folayang and Eustaquio will also be seeing action against different opponents, hoping to get back on the winning track after suffering losses.

Fresh from a 1-3 showing in ONE: Century in Japan, Sangiao is hoping for a better result on home soil.

"We're hoping and praying na mananalo yung team this Friday," Sangiao said.