Live Updates: UST vs FEU UAAP men's basketball stepladder semis
PhilstarLIVE (Philstar.com) - November 6, 2019 - 8:14am

MANILA, Philippines — The UAAP men's basketball tournament returns after a long break with the first game of the stepladder semifinals between third seed FEU and fourth seed UST.

The Tamaraws and Growling Tigers will engage in a knockout match on Wednesday, November 6, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Cubao to determine who will go through to the next stage of the tournament.

Both squads each came out with a win in their two elimination round matches while also finishing with identical 8-6 records heading into the semifinals.

FEU is riding a three-game winning streak heading into Wednesday's game but the Tigers are hoping to stage another offensive barrage to take the win.

Tamaraw stalwarts Barkley Ebona and Hubert Cani will battle it out with hot-shooting cagers Rhenz Abando and Renzo Subido for the chance to keep their season alive.

The winner will take on twice-to-beat UP on November 10 and, if necessary, on November 13.

