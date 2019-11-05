PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
ONE: Century featured a total of 22 fights in a two-part event, with a whopping 28 former and current world champions participating.
ONE Championship
ONE Championship breaks viewership records with 100th show
(Philstar.com) - November 5, 2019 - 11:45am

MANILA, Philippines — MMA promotion ONE Championship shattered viewership records in their 100th live show ONE: Century in Tokyo last October.

Featuring five Filipino fighters in a two-part event, ONE Championship pulled in a record-breaking 85 million viewers worldwide.

"I am thrilled to announce that ONE: Century broke all viewership records and stands today as the most-watched martial arts event in history," ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong said.

Broadcast live in 145 countries, ONE: Century was headlined by former World Champions from Baguio stable Team Lakay and Brandon Vera.

While only Team Lakay's Lito Adiwang emerged victorious among the Filipino fighters, Vera, Danny Kingad, Honorio Banario and Kevin Belingon were all able to showcase their talents to a global audience.

ONE Championship returns to Manila on Friday, November 8 with ONE: Masters of Fate.

