Cadet class winner Alonso Marcus Lacambra is flanked by Dino Russo Pastor (left) and Akhina Therese Santos. With them are the organizers’ Rosela Feria and academy deputy coach Arvin Drueco
Gan, Lacambra share honors in Petron karting
(The Philippine Star) - November 5, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Jefferson Gan Jr. and Alonso Marcus Lacambra ruled their respective classes and shared top honors in the Petron Motorsports Karting Academy, which closed its 2019 season at Clark International Speedway’s kart track in Pampanga recently.

Gan, a 12-year-old sixth grader from Integrated School of Montessori in Bulacan, topped the first of two junior group races before winning the five-lap finals in five minutes and 19.779 seconds, 0.418 of a second ahead of Russel Cabrera and another 0.525 clear of Sebastien Khalel Sotto.

Lacambra seized pole spot in the Cadet class, dominated his group race and then timed 5:10.332 in ruling the five-lap finals of the championship round where only the top five from each of the academy’s three batches made it to the final round.

The fourth grader from Xavier School in Nuvali, Santa Rosa City, ran away with the class title by 5.893 seconds over Dino Russo Pastor, with Akhina Therese Santos settling for third.

