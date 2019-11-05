PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
Philippine spikers test mettle in Super Cup
John Bryan Ulanday (The Philippine Star) - November 5, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines —With the 30th SEA Games around the corner, the Philippine women’s volleyball squad plunges into its final test starting today when the Philippine Superliga Super Cup unwraps at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

The Filipina Spikers take on PSL Shine at 5 p.m. in this three-day, four-team mini-tournament organized by the Larong Volleyball sa Pilipinas Inc., and Superliga to help the national squad prepare for the biennial meet.

At 7 p.m., one of the two PSL select teams in Team Sparkle collides with the visiting University of Tsukuba, which is the reigning champion in the All-Japan Inter-Collegiate league.

Coach Shaq delos Santos welcomes this customized tournament as another lift in their SEAGames buildup. The Nationals are coming off a 12-day camp in Japan where they played six practice games against top Japanese volleyball clubs and universities in Kashiwa Angel Cross, Gunma Bank Green Wings, Yamanashi Chuo Bank, Yamanada, Hitachi and Nittai University.

“We learned many lessons from our Japan camp and we’re looking to apply those lessons in this tournament. We will definitely give our 100 percent in this tournament especially with the SEA Games already on the horizon,” he said, banking on veteran Petron setter Rhea Dimaculangan with F2 Logistics troika of Majoy Baron, Kalei Mau and national skipper Aby Maraño to lead the way.

Also in the squad are Cignal’s Jovelyn Gonzaga and Mylene Paat, Foton’s Eya Laure, Generika-Ayala’s Kath Arado, F2’s Dawn Macandili, Petron’s Mika Reyes and Ces Molina together with ex-Ateneo stalwart and PVL rising star Maddie Madayag.

Alyssa Valdez and Jia Morado, meanwhile, are likely to sit out the match owing to club commitment in the PVLOpen Conference.

This PSL Super Cup is the third and last tournament for the Nationals before the SEA Games following back-to-back bronze-medal finishes in the inaugural ASEAN Grand Prix held in Thailand and in Manila.

PSL SHINE VS PH NATIONAL TEAM PSL SPARKLE VS UNIVERSITY OF TSUKUBA
