PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
PACQUIAO VS THURMAN
UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
IBF superflyweight champion Jerwin Ancajas and nutritionist Jeaneth Aro in Los Angeles.
Ancajas defense reset
Joaquin Henson (The Philippine Star) - November 2, 2019 - 12:00am

LOS ANGELES – IBF superflyweight champion Jerwin Ancajas won’t stake his title against Jonathan Javier Rodriguez at the Dignity Health Sports Park in nearby Carson City after all as Top Rank Promotions yesterday decided to cancel the scheduled 12-round fight with the Mexican challenger unable to complete his medical exams on time because of a delay in the issuance of his US visa.

For over a month, MP Promotions head Sean Gibbons tried to facilitate the release of Rodriguez’ US visa. There were slip-ups along the way like Rodriguez missing his appointment at the US Embassy in Mexico City. Rodriguez’ visa was finally approved last Oct. 25 but for some reason, the US government failed to release it until last Thursday in Monterrey. By then, Rodriguez wouldn’t have been able to accomplish the medical requirements of the California State Athletic Commission to proceed with the fight.

“We were frantically trying to speed up the process but it didn’t happen,” said Gibbons. “I’m just devastated. Something bad like this shouldn’t happen to a good guy like Jerwin who sacrificed so much to get to the condition he’s in now. The visa came too late but there were also issues involving Rodriguez himself.”

Ancajas’ eighth title defense was scheduled to take place tonight (tomorrow morning, Manila time). Ancajas would’ve easily made the 115-pound limit at the weigh-in but that’s no longer relevant. Before Gibbons, who is in Manila, phoned Ancajas’ manager Joven Jimenez to break the news late yesterday afternoon, the fighter had just skipped rope, banged the mitts, shadow boxed and did calisthenics then stepped on the scales to hit 115.

“Ginawa ko yung dapat kong gawin,” said Ancajas. “Handang-handa no akong lumaban. Nakuha ko na ang timbang. Malungkot ako at alam kong marami tayong kababayan sabik na sabik mapanood yung laban ko. Nguni’t, wala sa atin control ang nangyari. Ganoon talaga kung minsan ang boksing. Hihingi na lang ako ng pasyensya sa mga kababayan natin.”

Ancajas, Jimenez, nutritionist Jeaneth Aro and their traveling party are scheduled to leave here for Manila on Wednesday. But with this development, it looks like Ancajas and Jimenez will stay in the US with Top Rank announcing the fight may be reset to Dec. 7, possibly in Puebla, Mexico, in the undercard of the main event featuring WBO superbantamweight champion Emanuel Navarrete. Gibbons said Ancajas could set up training camp in Las Vegas where other Filipino fighters Johnriel Casimero, Marlon Tapales and Jhack Tepora are based until he heads off to Mexico or wherever his next fight is held.

Tomorrow night, Ancajas will watch the NBA game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Utah Jazz at the Staples Center. It will keep his mind off boxing for a while. Then, as soon as Top Rank finalizes the schedule for his next fight, he’ll be back in the gym to prepare himself for his aborted eighth title defense.

Because the fight against Rodriguez isn’t pushing through, Ancajas will receive no purse. Gibbons said he has so far advanced the funding to cover Ancajas’ training expenses and will also arrange for money to be sent to the fighter’s family in Cavite. “We’ll get it back when the next fight happens,” he said. “Maybe, we’ll request Uncle Bob (Arum) to advance a portion of Jerwin’s purse so we can take care of his expenses for the next month until the fight on Dec. 7.”

It’s not certain if Rodriguez will still be Ancajas’ challenger in the reset fight. Gibbons said it may be somebody else. Rodriguez was supposed to arrive here early this week. He was reportedly training in Tijuana and ready to hop into a car to take the 2 1/2 hour drive to L. A. but couldn’t leave because of his visa issues. Rodriguez could’ve avoided the delay and stress if he were more responsible. He scrambled to obtain his US visa at the last minute but couldn’t be ready to fight as scheduled.

JERWIN ANCAJAS SEAN GIBBONS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Filipino athletes dress up for Halloween
By Luisa Morales | 11 hours ago
Our favorite Filipino athletes switched it up a little on Halloween, trading their usual jerseys and training gear for some...
Sports
The best costumes from NBA Halloween 2019
By Luisa Morales | 10 hours ago
Every year, a number of players change it up a bit with a creative costume on October 31st.
Sports
Pagdanganan sizzles with Q-Series best 64
By Dante Navarro | 14 hours ago
Bianca Pagdanganan flashed her flair for the dramatics again, coming away with a tournament-best eight-spiked, bogey-free...
Sports
PBA Draft: Suerte hopes to be lucky
By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Despite a brief UAAP stint, UE gunner Rey Suerte hopes to be lucky enough to crack the pro league.
Sports
So paces random chess world tilt
By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
Wesley So left the Philippines for the United States five years ago to become a world chess champ. He is a couple of days...
Sports
Latest
1 hour ago
World champs bannerpowerhouse pool team
By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
The legendary Efren “Bata” Reyes spearheads the stacked Philippine billards and snooker team that is expected...
Sports
1 hour ago
Forest Hills Chairman’s Cup set
1 hour ago
Forest Hills Golf and Country Club will host the Cherrylume Chairman’s Cup on Nov. 16-17, a highly anticipated event...
Sports
1 hour ago
NLEX contends for top spot with full roster
By Olmin Leyba | 1 hour ago
Sharing pole position and riding on a hot four-game streak, charging NLEX recognizes the need to stay ahead of the curve with...
Sports
Ordonio boys making waves
By Bill Velasco | November 2, 2019 - 12:00am
Former PBA player Jon Ordonio’s sons are making a splash in college basketball in California. The proud father has told The STAR that his dream of having them play in tandem at this level has come true, and...
1 hour ago
Sports
FCVBA roars on
November 2, 2019 - 12:00am
Roberto “Benjie” Poblete endured rugged plays of Sarawak players to lead the Fil-Chinese seniors to a vengeful 47-26 win in Group B elims of the annual tournament.
1 hour ago
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with