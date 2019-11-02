So paces random chess world tilt

MANILA, Philippines — Wesley So left the Philippines for the United States five years ago to become a world chess champ. He is a couple of days close from becoming one but not in the classical event he envisioned it to be, but in another category – Fischer Random Chess.

So, the 26-year-old Cavite-born chesser playing for the United States, drew his first game with Norwegian Magnus Carlsen, the current world classical champion, in 96 moves and then won the second one in 72 to seize the early lead in the World Fischer Random Chess Championship in Hovikodden, Norway Thursday night.

Since a win is equivalent to three points and a draw 1.5, So, who defeated Russian Ian Nepomniachtchi, 1.5-.5, in the semifinals, would go to the second day as the tournament leader.

At presstime, So was playing Carlsen, who had edged the US’ Fabiano Caruana, 2-1, with a score of 4.5-1.5. So and Carlsen would play two more “slow rapid” games before engaging in four “fast rapid” games and four blitz games and Armaggedon, if necessary, on the third and final day Saturday.

A win in fast rapid is equivalent to two points and a draw one point while a win in blitz is equivalent to a point and a draw to half point.

The first player to reach 12.5 points will become the first official world champion in the event, conceptualized by no less than the late great former World classical champion Robert “Bobby” Fischer to eliminate reliance on preparation and the memorization of various openings while emphasizing on creativity and talent.

Interestingly, one of the biggest supporters of Fischer random is Filipino GM Eugene Torre.

And So, who has peaked at No. 2 in the world classical rankings, hopes to get the distinction.