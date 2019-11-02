PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
NLEX contends for top spot with full roster
Olmin Leyba (The Philippine Star) - November 2, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Sharing pole position and riding on a hot four-game streak, charging NLEX recognizes the need to stay ahead of the curve with the finish line in the PBA Governors’ Cup long ways ahead.

“I know this is very fragile. We recognize one mistake and this might all go away. It’s temporary, it’s fragile. I hope we can hold on to it for as long as we can,” said NLEX coach Yeng Guiao.

Fielding a fuller complement than the injury- and suspension-hit side that hugged the cellar the previous conference, the resurgent Road Warriors transformed into a major contender, winning all but one of their eight assignments to get the top view during the league’s All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day break.

Guiao and his rejuvenated charges highlighted their rise with a massive come-from-behind overtime verdict over Barangay Ginebra in Dubai (113-111), followed it up with triumphs over Columbian Dyip (117-111), erstwhile unbeaten TNT KaTropa (126-113) and Rain or Shine (111-91).

The searing run assured NLEX of a quarterfinals slot and a legit shot at the top seed.

“What’s really important for us is we reach the Top 4 so we’ll get twice-to-beat advantage. That’s really the purpose. We never dreamed of No. 1 but if it’s there, we will take it, of course,” said Guiao.

Part of NLEX’s success was the return of guard Kiefer Ravena from his 18-month suspension by the FIBA and the all-around game of NBA caliber import Manny Harris who joined the squad two weeks ago.

“It’s been a tough road for NLEX. We’re lucky everyone’s healthy and we have a great import who really blends well in our system. We’re fortunate enough to have it that way. The momentum, hopefully we can carry it on,” Ravena said.

