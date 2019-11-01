Filipino athletes dress up for Halloween

MANILA, Philippines — Our favorite Filipino athletes switched it up a little on Halloween, trading their usual jerseys and training gear for some creative costumes.

Katipunan cagers from both Ateneo and UP dressed up for the occasion before their final game of eliminations at the Mall of Asia Arena on Wednesday.

Eagles Adrian Wong and Thirdy Ravena and UP Maroon Javi Gomez de Liano all came to the venue with their Halloween spirit on full display.

Wong's creative Area 51 costume was the perfect match for Ravena who was wearing a storm trooper uniform from the Star Wars franchise.

The younger Ravena also dressed up as Eleven from Stranger Things.

Meanwhile, Javi Gomez de Liano dressed up as a character from the hit Netflix series Money Heist.

Sports couple Alyssa Valdez and Kiefer Ravena also got into the Halloween festivities by dressing up as each other.

Premier Volleyball League Open Conference Champions Creamline also mixed it up during their training on Thursday, with the whole squad wearing a retro getup.

Five-time PBA MVP June Mar Fajardo suited up as the Joker from the DC Franchise.

For her part, former UAAP courtside reporter Agatha Uvero took advantage of her likeness to reigning Miss Universe Catriona Grey and dressed up as the beauty queen.

Did your favorite athletes dress up for Halloween too?