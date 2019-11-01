PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
Collegiate and professional athletes alike joined in on the Halloween festivities by dressing up in costumes
Instagram
Filipino athletes dress up for Halloween
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - November 1, 2019 - 2:36pm

MANILA, Philippines — Our favorite Filipino athletes switched it up a little on Halloween, trading their usual jerseys and training gear for some creative costumes.

Katipunan cagers from both Ateneo and UP dressed up for the occasion before their final game of eliminations at the Mall of Asia Arena on Wednesday.

Eagles Adrian Wong and Thirdy Ravena and UP Maroon Javi Gomez de Liano all came to the venue with their Halloween spirit on full display.

Wong's creative Area 51 costume was the perfect match for Ravena who was wearing a storm trooper uniform from the Star Wars franchise.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Help! Don't let them take me away ????????

A post shared by John Adrian Wong (@a_moneyy3) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

On to the finals! ???? ps always wanted to be a jedi stormtrooper so here's my take on it. ????????

A post shared by Thirdy (@3rd_e) on

The younger Ravena also dressed up as Eleven from Stranger Things.

Meanwhile, Javi Gomez de Liano dressed up as a character from the hit Netflix series Money Heist.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy Halloween ???? ???? @vynimalism

A post shared by Javier Gomez de Liaño (@javigdl22) on

Sports couple Alyssa Valdez and Kiefer Ravena also got into the Halloween festivities by dressing up as each other.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Game day holiday ???????? #Halloween2019

A post shared by Alyssa Valdez (@alyssa_valdez2) on

Premier Volleyball League Open Conference Champions Creamline also mixed it up during their training on Thursday, with the whole squad wearing a retro getup.

Five-time PBA MVP June Mar Fajardo suited up as the Joker from the DC Franchise.

For her part, former UAAP courtside reporter Agatha Uvero took advantage of her likeness to reigning Miss Universe Catriona Grey and dressed up as the beauty queen.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy Halloween, Universe ????

A post shared by Jean Agatha Cash-Uvero (@jeanagatha) on

Did your favorite athletes dress up for Halloween too?

ALYSSA VALDEZ ATENEO BLUE EAGLES BASKETBALL CREAMLINE COOL SMASHERS JAVI GOMEZ DE LIANO JUNE MAR FAJARDO KIEFER RAVENA PBA PVL THIRDY RAVENA UAAP VOLLEYBALL
