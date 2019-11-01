Wolves' Towns, 76ers' Embiid suspended 2 games for scuffle

MANILA, Philippines – The NBA on Thursday (Friday, Manila time) has suspended Karl-Anthony Towns and Joel Embiid for two games following an on-court brawl.

Towns and Embiid were involved in an altercation in the third quarter of a Sixers home game against the Timberwolves that resulted in both players' ejection on Wednesday (Thursday in Manila).

NBA suspensions from 76ers/Timberwolves scuffle, per sources: Joel Embiid, 2 games; Karl-Anthony Towns, 2 games. No fine for Ben Simmons. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 31, 2019

Embiid's teammate Ben Simmons, however, came out of the incident scot-free despite the Wolves claiming he was an aggressor as the melee escalated.

Towns will miss a road game against the Washington Wizards and a home game against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Meanwhile, Embiid won't be playing on the road against Portland and Phoenix.

The two big men continued their spat online with both players taking to twitter and commenting on the incident.

Great team win!!! I was raised around lions and a cat pulled on me tonight lmao.. Got his mama giving middle fingers left and right. That’s some SERIOUS REAL ESTATE #FightNight #IAintNoBitch pic.twitter.com/MWc9p0jy7u — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) October 31, 2019

By the looks of it, this beef between both players won't be going away any time soon.