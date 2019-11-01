PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers fights with Karl-Anthony Towns of the Minnesota Timberwolves in the third quarter at the Wells Fargo Center on October 30, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Mitchell Leff/Getty Images/AFP
Wolves' Towns, 76ers' Embiid suspended 2 games for scuffle
(Philstar.com) - November 1, 2019 - 10:31am

MANILA, Philippines – The NBA on Thursday (Friday, Manila time) has suspended Karl-Anthony Towns and Joel Embiid for two games following an on-court brawl.

Towns and Embiid were involved in an altercation in the third quarter of a Sixers home game against the Timberwolves that resulted in both players' ejection on Wednesday (Thursday in Manila).

Embiid's teammate Ben Simmons, however, came out of the incident scot-free despite the Wolves claiming he was an aggressor as the melee escalated.

Towns will miss a road game against the Washington Wizards and a home game against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Meanwhile, Embiid won't be playing on the road against Portland and Phoenix.

The two big men continued their spat online with both players taking to twitter and commenting on the incident.

By the looks of it, this beef between both players won't be going away any time soon.

