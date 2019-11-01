PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
Arroyo, Sibayan lead Aquathlon series champs
(The Philippine Star) - November 1, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Rene Angelito Arroyo and Naomi Daphne Sibayan crowned themselves as champs in the 18-24 age group and led the list of winners in the Sun Life Aquathlon Championship Series that concluded with the awarding ceremony at the Vermosa Sports Hub in Imus, Cavite.

The other champions per category are Erika Nicole Burgos and Richard Anson Navo (for 15-17); Kath Lagunsad and Gianmarco Sibayan (25-29); Heather Europa and Raymund Velasco (30-34); Mira Batilo and John Mark Yamoyam (35-39); Ardy Theloesen and Noy Basa (40-44); Leilani Tan and Rodrigo Abrilla (45-49); Mariel Powell (for female above 50); Ronald Allan Ginez (male 50-54); Isidro Manuel (55-59); and Adelio Torres (male above 60).

“I’m very happy I was declared the champion in my category. I had to discipline myself and plan my schedule carefully in order to join the events of this series,” said Arroyo.

“It’s a good day for Sun Life Aquathlon and the wellness community. This event embodies the values and mission of GoWell, which is to help people live a healthier, brighter life,” said Sun Life Health and Wellness analyst Natalie Cruz, who was present in the awarding ceremony.

The event marked the conclusion of the Sun Life Aquathlon Championship Series 2019, which included the Vermosa Sports Hub Aquathlon 1, Vermosa Sports Hub Aquathlon 2, and the Aquaman Aquathlon.

The Sun Life Aquathlon was hosted by Sun Life Philippines and organized by BikeKing Philippines. The event was also supported by Smart, Speedo, Apollo Petroleum Jelly, Vermosa Sports Hub, official timekeeper Garmin, and hydration partners Pocari Sweat and Sip Purified Water.

For the complete list of winners of the Sun Life Aquathlon Championship Series 2019, visit www.BikeKingPhilippines.com. For more about Sun Life’s health and wellness initiatives, follow @SunLifePH and @GoWellPH on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

NAOMI DAPHNE SIBAYAN RENE ANGELITO ARROYO
