Bonn bags Sparco Cup

MANILA, Philippines — Dominique Bonn capped off a late-season resurgence with victory in the sixth and final leg at Clark International Speedway recently to rule the Sparco Cup series in the 2019 Petron Philippine Motorsports Championships (Phimos).

Driving a Honda Civic, three-leg winner Bonn clinched the season title in Group 1, the elite class featuring fully modified machines with 90 points, 24 clear of Arturo Pasao Jr. in a Toyota Corolla, with Eduardo Suiza in a Honda EK another 6 points farther adrift in third.

Sherwin Bargos, in another Civic, sewed up the Group 2 overall title with 77 points over Jess Garcia (67) and Ralph Tan (55) despite settling for fourth in the leg to winner John Boban.

Carlos Castañeda swept the prefinal and final races for the second successive leg to bag the Open Pro overall title over Rodney Caballero and Jun Mallari in the Philminiracers Classic Mini Racing.

Other Sparco Cup season Top 3 – Group 3: Lewy Manio, Jevoy Moreno, RJ Lanting; Group 4: Philippe Gust, Sean Kody Ng, Drew Manio; Group 5: Paul Albert Monastrial, Rommel Guevarra, Mark Martin Pituc; Group 6: Michael Daulog, Alain Gabriel Alzona, Nico Paz; Group 7: Conrad Cruz, Francisco Joaquin III Gozos, Leomar Diamante.