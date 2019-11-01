Horsefest back in harness

Saddle up, buckeroos! It’s Horsefest time once again and this year, Sheriff Gabby LaO is unraveling a wagon train of treats guaranteed to make the 11th staging of the annual event the biggest ever at the Picnic Grounds of the Clark Freeport Zone on Nov. 9-10.

“Aside from the various horse presentations and competitions, we’ll be doing the Grand Sacobia River Trail Ride to take four or five hours and for the even more adventurous and fit, we’ll go further to the Golden Trail, exploring the natural landscape architecture from the Mt. Pinatubo eruption to take eight to 10 hours over the El Kabayo gorge and canyon,” said Sheriff Gabby. “We’ll also showcase a bigger bazaar with the participation and partnership of the Association of Micro and Small Entrepreneurs composed of local manufacturers in the food and non-food industries in Angeles City.”

That’s not all. Sheriff Gabby said the Tilbury Races will feature participants from as far as the Ilocos Norte and Abra regions up North and across to Batangas where horse owners are showing up in full force. “We expect the complete matching of 20 to 25 races out of 75 to 100 horses and ponies,” he said.

The festivities start on Nov. 9, Saturday, with the grand entry parade of horses, carriages, floats and bikes. Then, the program moves on to the 14th Annual Poker Run, horse exhibitions and presentations, the 3rd Great Kalesa Challenge, the 6th Hunter/Jumper competition, barrel racing, the Jump-O-Rock challenge, the MADDOG Cowgirl Pageant and Poker Run awarding, bonfire and marshmallow roasting and finally, a fireworks display by the Department of Tourism.

The next day, it will be the Great Sacobia River Trail Ride, the Harness/Tilbury races and the closing ceremonies capped by a campfire fellowship. “All over the world, young and old, male and female, poor and rich have this remarkable romance with horses,” said Sheriff Gabby. “The Horsefest is the unique festival that tries to give life to this dream-event. Together with horse activities, the Horsefest partnership with motorcycle (iron-horses and motorbikes, mopeds, scooters or iron-ponies) have been forged to add color and excitement to the affair. Plus, there will be an assortment of food exhibits and cooing related challenges. There’s something for everyone at the Horsefest.”

Sheriff Gabby said it’s difficult to pinpoint which is the most popular attraction. “The Hunter/Jumper competition, with its colorful and unique jumps, is always much anticipated and exciting,” he said. “Barrel racing is also challenging. The Jump-O-Rock or luksong tinik is a crowd favorite and the balloon bursting game is fun and enjoyable.”

Sheriff Gabby said last year, over 5,000 guests attended the event and this year, he’s expecting more than 7,500. “Nowadays, Clark is home to a variety of guests and tourists,” he said. “The Horsefest has become an international event. We’ll be welcoming our fellow riders especially from the Philippine Horsemen Federation from Davao, Cagayan de Oro, Impasugong, Malaybalay, Agusan, Manolo Fortich, SCM, MOBHA, CEOBSA, Masbate Wranglers and Central Luzon Horsemen as well as our regulars from the Baguio-Benguet Horse Clubs, not to forget to mention the Veterinary Colleges and medical students from Central Luzon State University, Tarlac Agricultural College, Pampanga State University, De La Salle Araneta University and other vet-schools that utilize our horses and facilities as their laboratory for equine needs and information.”

Celebrities who’ve enjoyed the Horsefest through the years include Senators Migz Zubiri and Lito Lapid, broadcaster Pia Hontiveros and her family, PBA TV analyst Dominic Uy, Ric Revita and ABS-CBN and GMA-7 personalities. Sheriff Gabby said there are several hotels to stay in during the Horsefest weekend. In particular, he suggested checking in at the Horsefest’s partner hotels which are Koregon, Widus Hotel and Hotel Stotsenberg.

Food will be a knockout. “We’re offering an array of choice foods and delicacies from Kapampangan to a wide menu assortment,” said Sheriff Gabby. “Our very own resto and food department, Amante Steaks and Ribs, will open its doors to the usual super buffets. We’ll also open the Motor Bikers Pit Stop Shop Resto as well as the ensaymada special store.”

One last thing, Sheriff Gabby said Clark El Kabayo is a proud supporter and endorser of the SEA Games. Guests and participants coming for the Horsefest will be able to take a peek at the world-class facilities newly constructed for the coming SEA Games. No wonder Sheriff Gabby said it’s a can’t-miss hoedown at the Horsefest this year.