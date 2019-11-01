PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
Triathletes among Philippines brightest bets
Joey Villar (The Philippine Star) - November 1, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Triathlon hopes to deliver at least four gold medals or a maximum of six behind a young but crack crew ready to slug it out with the region’s best endurance racers in the 30th SEA Games firing off Dec. 1 in Subic Bay.

Although SEAG back-to-back gold medalist Nikko Huelgas won’t be around to go for a three-peat and lead the hosts’ bid in the event, the Triathlon Association of the Philippines is confident the team will produce to help anchor the country’s drive for the overall championship.

“My fearless forecast is we will win four out of the six gold medals,” said TRAP president Tom Carrasco yesterday.

Huelgas, who dominated the field in Singapore and Malaysia in the last two editions of the biennial meet, was slowed down by a left hand injury he sustained from a bike accident early in the year and failed to make the grade in the recent qualifiers in the men’s individual race.

Kim Remolino, from Talisay City, Cebu, clinched the first berth with a strong finish in the ASTC Asian Triathlon Championships in Korea three months ago. He also topped the first SEAG elims in the Subic Bay International Triathlon last April.

John Chicano, the 2017 silver medalist, took the other Phl team slot.

Huelgas was actually included in the mixed relay squad but decided to give up the slot to a younger triathlete.

Kim Mangrobang, Kim Kilgroe and Claire Adorna will banner the country’s gold medal drive in the women’s division.

Aside from the three gold medals in triathlon, Carrasco is also pinning his hopes on the duathlon team where three more gold medals will be disputed  individual men and women and mixed team.

Members of the duathlon team are Doy Commendador and Jarwyn Banato (individual men), Monica Torres and Jelsie Sabado (individual women), and Joey delos Reyes, Commendador and Ephraim Inigo (mixed team).

