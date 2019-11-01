Volleybelles eyemore challengesin PSL Super Cup

MANILA, Philippines — With the 30th Southeast Asian Games around the corner, there’s no rest for the weary Philippine volleybelles.

Arriving today from their 12-day Japanese training camp, the Nationals train their sights on the PSL Super Cup starting Tuesday.

Led by Kalei Mau and Majoy Baron, the Philippine volleybelles test their mettles against two select Superliga squads in Team Shine and Team Sparkle as well as the All-Japan Intercollegiate champion Tsukuba University in the mini-tournament organized by Superliga and the Larong Volleyball sa Pilipinas Inc., (LVPI). It will serve as the team’s final build-up for the biennial conclave.

Mentored by Shaq delos Santos, the Nationals are coming from a productive camp in Japan that included a series of scrimmages against top university and club teams in Kashiwa Angel Cross, Gunma Bank Green Wings, Yamanashi Chuo Bank, Yamagata, Nittai University and Division I volleyball squad Hitachi.

Dawn Macandili, Mika Reyes, Rhea Dimaculangan, Ces Molina, Jovelyn Gonzaga, Mylene Paat, Kath Arado, Eya Laure, Maddie Madayag, Alyssa Valdez, Jia Morado and Aby Maraño also comprise the 14-strong national pool.

They look for challenges that Team Shine and Team Sparkle hopefully can provide.

Team Shine is bannered by veteran hitter and ex-national team member Aiza Maizo Pontillas and Denden Lazaro of Petron together with Fil-Am spiker MJ Phillips of Sta. Lucia, Fiola Ceballos and Patty Orendain of Generika-Ayala.

Team Spark, on the other hand, will be spearheaded by versatile playmaker Alohi Robins-Hardy, Ranya Musa and Roselyn Doria of Cignal, Jerilli Malabanan, Gretchcel Soltones and Jasmina Nabor of PLDT together with EJ Laure, Jen Reyes and Elaine Kasilag of Foton.

PSL chairman Philip Ella Juico said this upcoming short tournament could gauge the readiness of the national team.

“This tournament will be a perfect venue to gauge where they are right now and use the lessons they gained in their 12-day training in Japan in actual situation,” he said. “We’re looking forward to the successful staging of the tournament and a competitive performance from our national team.”