PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
PACQUIAO VS THURMAN
UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
The Ateneo Blue Eagles celebrate while heading to the bench for a timeout in their second round encounter against the UP Fighting Maroons at the Mall of Asia Arena on Wednesday, October 30, 2019.
Philstar.com/Erwin Cagadas
In photos: Eagles complete sweep, repeat over Maroons
(Philstar.com) - October 31, 2019 - 3:43pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Ateneo Blue Eagles are heading straight to the Finals after a 14-0 sweep of the elimination round of the UAAP Season 82 men's basketball tournament.

In another rematch of last season's Finals, the defending champions dominated the UP Fighting Maroons and ultimately claimed the outright Finals berth, 86-64.

The Eagles were able to take control of the game in the second quarter, leaning on an offensive explosion from SJ Belangel.

Thirdy Ravena, Angelo Kouame and Will Navarro were also key to the victory.

Ateneo will await the winner of a stepladder semifinals between UP, FEU and UST for a best-of-three Finals series.

ATENEO BLUE EAGLES BASKETBALL UAAP UP FIGHTING MAROONS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Wolves' Towns, 76ers' Embiid ejected after altercation
By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
A regular season game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Philadelphia 76ers turned sour after a fight broke out.
Sports
Blue Eagles complete rare sweep
By John Bryan Ulanday | 17 hours ago
Reigning champion Ateneo soared to new heights after a beautiful 86-64 win over UP for a rare elims sweep and an automatic...
Sports
Baldwin singles out Eagles' 'heart' in dominant UAAP elims run
By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
The Ateneo Blue Eagles have been clinical in their quest for a three-peat title in the UAAP Season 82 men's basketball t...
Sports
Harden explodes for 59 points as Rockets escape Wizards
5 hours ago
James Harden made the winning free throw with two seconds left, capping a 59-point performance as the Houston Rockets outgunned...
Sports
Ateneo a cut above the rest, says UP's Perasol
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
"If you compare any team in the UAAP against Ateneo, it will pale in comparison," Perasol said after their 64-86 beatdown...
Sports
Latest
16 minutes ago
Hit by scandal, boxing trials new judging system for Tokyo Olympics
16 minutes ago
Olympic boxing officials said they were confident that a new judging system could improve transparency in the scandal-hit...
Sports
2 hours ago
Warriors' Curry injures left hand in sorry loss to Suns
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Curry suffered a broken left hand in the third quarter of the game with Suns center Aron Baynes landing on hard on his left...
Sports
3 hours ago
Philippines still upbeat on SEAG triathlon bid despite Huelgas' absence
By Joey Villar | 3 hours ago
“My fearless forecast is we will win four out of the six gold medals at stake,” said TRAP president Tom Carrasco...
Sports
5 hours ago
Nationals rally to beat Astros, capture World Series
5 hours ago
The Washington Nationals completed one of the most shocking championship runs in Major League Baseball history by defeating...
Sports
6 hours ago
Ardina bolsters LPGA card bid with 69
By Dante Navarro | 6 hours ago
Dottie Ardina sizzled with a frontside finish coming off a break, stringing three straight late birdies to fire a 69 and move...
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with