In photos: Eagles complete sweep, repeat over Maroons

MANILA, Philippines — The Ateneo Blue Eagles are heading straight to the Finals after a 14-0 sweep of the elimination round of the UAAP Season 82 men's basketball tournament.

In another rematch of last season's Finals, the defending champions dominated the UP Fighting Maroons and ultimately claimed the outright Finals berth, 86-64.

The Eagles were able to take control of the game in the second quarter, leaning on an offensive explosion from SJ Belangel.

Thirdy Ravena, Angelo Kouame and Will Navarro were also key to the victory.

Ateneo will await the winner of a stepladder semifinals between UP, FEU and UST for a best-of-three Finals series.