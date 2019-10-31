PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
PACQUIAO VS THURMAN
UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
Nikko Huelgas
Jun Mendoza
Philippines still upbeat on SEAG triathlon bid despite Huelgas' absence
Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - October 31, 2019 - 2:36pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Triathlon Association of the Philippines is optimistic it can capture four gold medals in the 30th Southeast Asian Games in Subic Bay next month despite back-to-back gold medal winner Nikko Huelgas’ decision to beg off and give way for younger teammates.

“My fearless forecast is we will win four out of the six gold medals at stake,” said TRAP president Tom Carrasco Thursday.

The 28-year-old Huelgas, who took the golds in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia two years ago and Singapore in 2015, had problems with injuries the past few years and did not get the two slots in the the men's individual event that went to younger countrymen Kim Remolino and John Chicano.

But Huelgas was still included in the mixed relay team before deciding to give that one up, denying himself of a chance for a SEAG three-peat feat.

“He (Huelgas) gave way to the younger triathletes in the national team,” said Carrasco.

Remolino, who is only 19 years old, is the country’s best bet to win the gold in the men’s side after emerging the top Filipino in the Asian Triathlon events in Subic last May and Gyeongju, South Korea last June when he finished at 17th place in both events and ahead of Chicano and Huelgas.

Chicano is also another favorite being the silver medal winner in the last edition of the biennial meet.

Kim Mangrobang, Kim Kilgroe and Claire Adorna are the country’s representatives in the women’s side.

Apart from the three golds in triathlon, Carrasco said the country has a chance to strike gold in the duathlon event where three golds will also be stakes — individual men and women and mixed team.

Members of the duathlon team are Doy Commendador and Jarwyn Banato (individual men), Monica Torres and Jelsie Sabado (individual women), Joey delos Reyes, Commendador and Ephraim Inigo (mixed team).

SEA GAMES TRIATHLON
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Blue Eagles complete rare sweep
By John Bryan Ulanday | 14 hours ago
Reigning champion Ateneo soared to new heights after a beautiful 86-64 win over UP for a rare elims sweep and an automatic...
Sports
Wolves' Towns, 76ers' Embiid ejected after altercation
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
A regular season game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Philadelphia 76ers turned sour after a fight broke out.
Sports
Indonesian cagers in Serbia
By Joaquin M. Henson | October 31, 2019 - 12:00am
Serbian coach Rajko Toroman is busy fortifying the Indonesian basketball team getting ready for the Southeast Asian Games next month and even if fresh recruit Lester Prosper is back in Jakarta, it’s full steam...
Sports
Baldwin singles out Eagles' 'heart' in dominant UAAP elims run
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
The Ateneo Blue Eagles have been clinical in their quest for a three-peat title in the UAAP Season 82 men's basketball t...
Sports
Ateneo routs UP anew, sweeps way to outright UAAP finals berth
By Luisa Morales | 20 hours ago
The Ateneo Blues reasserted their mastery over second-seeded UP with an 86-64 blowout in the final game of the UAAP Season...
Sports
Latest
14 minutes ago
Philippines still upbeat on SEAG triathlon bid despite Huelgas' absence
By Joey Villar | 14 minutes ago
“My fearless forecast is we will win four out of the six gold medals at stake,” said TRAP president Tom Carrasco...
Sports
2 hours ago
Nationals rally to beat Astros, capture World Series
2 hours ago
The Washington Nationals completed one of the most shocking championship runs in Major League Baseball history by defeating...
Sports
2 hours ago
Harden explodes for 59 points as Rockets escape Wizards
2 hours ago
James Harden made the winning free throw with two seconds left, capping a 59-point performance as the Houston Rockets outgunned...
Sports
2 hours ago
Ardina bolsters LPGA card bid with 69
By Dante Navarro | 2 hours ago
Dottie Ardina sizzled with a frontside finish coming off a break, stringing three straight late birdies to fire a 69 and move...
Sports
4 hours ago
Ill Djokovic survives scare in Paris opener; Nadal also through
4 hours ago
Novak Djokovic defied illness to survive a scare against French lucky loser Corentin Moutet and reach the third round of the...
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with