Wolves' Towns, 76ers' Embiid ejected after altercation

MANILA, Philippines – A regular season game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Philadelphia 76ers turned sour after a fight broke out Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time).

In a game the 76ers won, 117-95, big men Karl-Anthony Towns and Joel Embiid figured in an altercation during the third quarter with the Sixers ahead by 20, 75-55.

After a Timberwolves turnover, Towns became entangled with Embiid. The former seemed to throw a punch at the Philly center.

THINGS ARE ESCALATING IN PHILLY WITH KAT AND EMBIID GOING AT IT.

JoJo on his way out. This #Sixers crowd couldn't love this any more.

All hell broke loose after that with officials having to separate the two players.

Both players were ejected. Embiid finished with 19 points and five rebounds.

Towns left with 13 points and six boards.

Embiid was given “M-V-P!” chants while walking off the floor after the ejection at Wells Fargo Center.