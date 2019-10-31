PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
PACQUIAO VS THURMAN
UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
Karl-Anthony Towns and Joel Embiid figured in wrestling match during the third quarter of the Sixers-Wolves game.
Twitter photo
Wolves' Towns, 76ers' Embiid ejected after altercation
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - October 31, 2019 - 10:12am

MANILA, Philippines – A regular season game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Philadelphia 76ers turned sour after a fight broke out Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time).

In a game the 76ers won, 117-95, big men Karl-Anthony Towns and Joel Embiid figured in an altercation during the third quarter with the Sixers ahead by 20, 75-55.

After a Timberwolves turnover, Towns became entangled with Embiid. The former seemed to throw a punch at the Philly center.

All hell broke loose after that with officials having to separate the two players.

Both players were ejected. Embiid finished with 19 points and five rebounds.

Towns left with 13 points and six boards.

Embiid was given “M-V-P!” chants while walking off the floor after the ejection at Wells Fargo Center.

NBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Blue Eagles complete rare sweep
By John Bryan Ulanday | 11 hours ago
Reigning champion Ateneo soared to new heights after a beautiful 86-64 win over UP for a rare elims sweep and an automatic...
Sports
Indonesian cagers in Serbia
By Joaquin M. Henson | October 31, 2019 - 12:00am
Serbian coach Rajko Toroman is busy fortifying the Indonesian basketball team getting ready for the Southeast Asian Games next month and even if fresh recruit Lester Prosper is back in Jakarta, it’s full steam...
Sports
Ateneo routs UP anew, sweeps way to outright UAAP finals berth
By Luisa Morales | 17 hours ago
The Ateneo Blues reasserted their mastery over second-seeded UP with an 86-64 blowout in the final game of the UAAP Season...
Sports
Wolves' Towns, 76ers' Embiid ejected after altercation
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
A regular season game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Philadelphia 76ers turned sour after a fight broke out.
Sports
FCVBA blasts Indon rival in Asean veterans cagefest
October 31, 2019 - 12:00am
The Filipino-Chinese Veterans Basketball Association 65-above team launched its title drive on a winning note, blasting Asaba of Indonesia, 30-21, in the ASEAN Veterans Basketball Tournament Monday at Indoor Stadium...
Sports
Latest
1 hour ago
Ill Djokovic survives scare in Paris opener; Nadal also through
1 hour ago
Novak Djokovic defied illness to survive a scare against French lucky loser Corentin Moutet and reach the third round of the...
Sports
1 hour ago
Baldwin singles out Eagles' 'heart' in dominant UAAP elims run
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
The Ateneo Blue Eagles have been clinical in their quest for a three-peat title in the UAAP Season 82 men's basketball t...
Sports
Squash down to five events
By Joaquin Henson | October 31, 2019 - 12:00am
Squash events in the coming Southeast Asian Games are down from nine to six to five but Philippine Squash Academy president Bob Bachmann is optimistic the calendar shift won’t affect the mindset of the country’s...
11 hours ago
Sports
21 hours ago
Malonzo, Archers shoot down Falcons
21 hours ago
The DLSU Green Archers end their UAAP Season 82 campaign strong with an 89-63 beatdown of Adamson at the Mall of Asia Arena...
Sports
23 hours ago
Red Warriors outlast Bulldogs, end UAAP bid with 4th win
By Luisa Morales | 23 hours ago
Led by the clutch shooting of one-and-done player Rey Suerte, the Red Warriors were able to sweep their season series against...
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with