Luisa Morales
Cool Smashers, Angels gear up for war of attrition
(The Philippine Star) - October 31, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA,Philippines — The long break to the PVL Open Conference Finals should give the protagonists ample time to recover from the rigors of the grueling double-round elims, polish their plays and patterns and toughen up on their defense.

Simply put, the upcoming best-of-three title series between the league’s premier teams promises nothing but a classic finale, a war of attrition.

Game One is set on Wednesday with Creamline not only itching to keep the crown it won in straight-set fashion over Ateneo last year but also get back at the very team that foiled its title-retention drive in the first conference of the third season of this league organized by Sports Vision.

Conversely, PetroGazz is out to re-prove itself as a worthy challenger, if not the better team like it did when it rallied from a game down and swept Creamline in the next two to snatch the Reinforced Conference title last July.

The Angels did that feat largely because of their prolific imports in Janisa Johnson and Wilma Salas but coach Arnold Laniog believes his locals have the talent, spunk and motivation, plus commitment to stop their star-studded rivals in their coming duel.

“We have to stay committed and that would only make our goal a lot easier,” said Laniog while pointing to Jonah Sabete and Jovie Prado as his two prized possessions in the upcoming finals along with Cherry Nunag, Paneng Mercado, Jeanette Panaga, Cai Baloaloa, Alyssa Layug, Djanel Cheng, Relea Saet, Rica Enclona and Cienne Cruz.

Recommended
