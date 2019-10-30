Malonzo, Archers shoot down Falcons

MANILA, Philippines – The DLSU Green Archers end their UAAP Season 82 campaign strong with an 89-63 beatdown of Adamson at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on Wednesday.

Led by a 34-point explosion from one-and-done Archer Jamie Malonzo, DLSU finishes the season with a 7-7 slate.

Malonzo's scoring outburst was the most by a single player this season.

It was all La Salle for the entire game, with Adamson unable to get anything going.

The Archers simply had their way with Adamson, scoring 50 points in two quarters.

DLSU's scoring barrage continued, with the lead ballooning as much as 30 late in the third quarter, 66-36.

Malonzo's career-high outing gave him and fellow one-and-done players James Laput and Keyshawn Meeker a graceful exit.

DLSU senior Andrei Caracut also played his final game with the Green and White.

Caracut finished with 14 points for the Archers.

Meanwhile, Simon Camacho, Val Chauca, Christian Bernardo and Ejie Mojica also hang up their Falcon jerseys for good.

Adamson closes UAAP Season 82 with a 4-10 record.