Red Warriors outlast Bulldogs, end UAAP bid with 4th win

MANILA, Philippines — The ousted UE Red Warriors ended their UAAP Season 82 men's basketball campaign on a high note after outlasting also-ran NU, 79-77, at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on Wednesday.

Led by the clutch shooting of one-and-done player Rey Suerte, the Red Warriors were able to sweep their season series against the Bulldogs.

With a 4-10 record, they finish seventh in the league with the Bulldogs taking the last place with a 2-12 card.

It was a back-and-forth affair that had numerous deadlocks and lead changes.

The Bulldogs were in control for most of the final canto but a dagger three and a clutch layup from Suerte propelled the Recto-based squad past National U.

Suerte converted on a layup that gave his squad a 76-74 lead with 20 seconds left in the game.

Suerte and graduating Red Warrior Philip Manalang converted on foul shots to put the nail in the coffin.

JV Gallego shot a triple with 1 second left in the game but the Bulldogs just ran out of time.

Alex Diakhite also came out big, attacking the basket and converting in the charity stripe to keep UE in the game.

Suerte led the Red Warriors in scoring with 28 points in his final game with UE.

Dave Ildefonso and Gallego were bright spots for the Bulldogs in the losing effort.