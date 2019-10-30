PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
PACQUIAO VS THURMAN
UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
NorthPort's Christian Standhardinger works against Mo Tautuaa of San Miguel.
PBA Images
Standhardinger stands out at NorthPort, wins weekly PBA player plum
(Philstar.com) - October 30, 2019 - 10:15am

MANILA, Philippines – Prove himself, Christian Standhardinger did.

The sophomore big man didn't lose time in showing his real worth, making an immediate impact right in his first outing for new team NorthPort in the PBA Governors Cup.

That his breakout game for the Batang Pier came at the expense of former ballclub San Miguel Beer made the experience sweeter.

Standhardinger came through with 18 points, five rebounds, seven assists and two steals as NorthPort outgunned Dezmine Wells and the mighty Beermen, 127-119, at the Astrodome.

It was somewhat an emotional game for the 6-foot-7 Standhardinger as he was playing his first game since being dealt by the Beermen to the Batang Pier in a straight-up trade consummated two weeks ago.

The 6-foot-7 Standhardinger didn't mince words that his all-around effort was borne out of his desire to prove himself  worthy against the team that went out of its way to make him the top overall pick in the 2017 PBA draft.

"I have to prove to them that I think they made a mistake," he said afterwards. "I got to be the player I can be and play my heart out to prove to the (San Miguel) coaching staff, to coach Leo that he could have played me more. I could have more. And now that's how it is."

The hard work did pay off as Standhardinger was the runaway choice as the PBA Press Corps-Cignal Player of the Week for the period October 21-27.

Standhardinger's NortPort teammate Jervy Cruz was the only other player who received a vote for the weekly citation.

Cruz led all local Batang Pier scorers with 21 points and 10 rebounds on 8-of-12 shooting from the floor.

But it was Standhardinger's jumper from 18 feet inside the final minute that proved to be the dagger for NorthPort as it quashed a last ditch effort by the rallying Beermen.

Other than the two NorthPort players, others considered for the weekly award were Kiefer Ravena of NLEX, Alaska's Jeron Teng and Abu Tratter,  Scottie Thompson of Barangay Ginebra, Magnolia's Ian Sangalang and Jio Jalalon, Meralco's Baser Amer,  Rey Nambatac of Rain or Shine, and Columbian Dyip's CJ Perez and Rashawn McCarthy.

CHRISTIAN STANDHARDINGER PBA PBA PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
NBA gunslingers in town
By Joaquin M. Henson | October 30, 2019 - 12:00am
Many are called but few are chosen. That’s how it is with players hoping to make a breakthrough in the NBA. In the PBA Governors Cup, six of 12 teams have made import changes and the competition to stay on...
Sports
NU clobbers UE, sweeps UAAP elims for 6th straight year
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
The win propelled them to another outright finals berth after going 14-0 in the season.
Sports
Standhardinger stands out at NorthPort, wins weekly PBA player plum
1 hour ago
The sophomore big man didn't lose time in showing his real worth, making an immediate impact right in his first outing for...
Sports
Warriors bounce back; Sixers stay unbeaten
22 hours ago
Stephen Curry scored 26 points and Draymond Green bagged a triple-double as the Golden State Warriors bounced back from successive...
Sports
Japeth Aguilar marries long-time girlfriend in civil ceremony
By Luisa Morales | 4 days ago
The four-time PBA champion tied the knot with long-time girlfriend former beauty queen Cassandra Naidas.
Sports
Latest
1 hour ago
Astros turn to NBA legends Olajuwon, Drexler for luck
1 hour ago
Trying to complete a championship comeback in the World Series, the Houston Astros turned to a pair of NBA legends to help...
Sports
11 hours ago
Astros seek clincher on home turf
11 hours ago
On the verge of a historic World Series fightback, the Houston Astros returned home Monday planning to lean on resilience...
Sports
11 hours ago
Watanabe moves closer to Tokyo Olympics
11 hours ago
Filipino-Japanese Kiyomi Watanabe, the country’s top female judoka, is almost assured of qualifying to next year’s...
Sports
11 hours ago
Gilas ramps up SEAG build-up
11 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas is getting all the help it can get in gearing up for the Southeast Asian Games with the import-laden Alab...
Sports
DENR Warriors stay undefeated
October 30, 2019 - 12:00am
Department of Environment and Natural Resources went full throttle in the final and quarter and clobbered Judiciary, 86-65, to stay unbeaten in Group B elims of the 8th UNTV Cup over the weekend at the Pasig City...
11 hours ago
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with