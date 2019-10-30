NU clobbers UE, sweeps UAAP elims for 6th straight year

MANILA, Philippines — The complete and utter dominance of the NU Lady Bulldogs continued in Season 82 of the UAAP women's basketball tournament after an 80-62 rout of UE in their final game of eliminations at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on Wednesday.

The win propelled NU to another outright finals berth after going 14-0 in the season.

The Lady Bulldogs also extend their win streak to 94 games.

It was all NU rom the get-go apart from the first and last lead of the Lady Warriors early in the first quarter 12-11.

An unanswered 17-0 run blew the game wide open for the five-time defending champions, taking the double-digit lead after 10 minutes of play, 28-12.

The scoring barrage continued as all Lady Bulldogs scored against the also-ran Lady Wariors.

Jack Animam led the Lady Bulldogs with a double-double performance with 21 rebounds and 13 points.

Mayu Goto also scored in double figures for the Bulldogs with 11.

Meanwhile, veteran Tin Cortizano led the Lady Warriors with 20

The Lady Bulldogs will take on the winner of the step-ladder semifinals in a best-of-three finals series that will begin on November 20.