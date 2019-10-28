PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
Chinese billionaire Jack Ma is in Manny Pacquiao's corner.
Jack Ma-backed Pacquiao calls out Mayweather anew
Dino Maragay (Philstar.com) - October 28, 2019 - 11:54am

MANILA, Philippines – Manny Pacquiao found an influential ally in his bid for a second crack at Floyd Mayweather Jr.

The Filipino icon took to Instragram recently to challenge Mayweather, this time through a video clip captioned “Message to Mayweather!”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Message to Mayweather!

A post shared by Manny Pacquiao (@mannypacquiao) on

In the clip, Pacquiao is seen helping Chinese tech mogul and Alibaba founder Jack Ma in the mitts.

He then issued a challenge to Mayweather, who defeated him four years ago in boxing’s biggest fight ever

"Floyd Mayweather, if you want a real fight, fight me," Pacquiao said, an obvious jab at Mayweather’s penchant for taking exhibition fights since retiring.

"If you want an exhibition, my guy, my friend, Jack Ma will take care of you. The real Manny team," added Pacquiao, referencing Mayweather's "The Money Team."

Ma, for his part, echoed Pacquiao.

“Yeah, I'm ready. Any time, any place. Manny's team is ready," said the billionaire.

