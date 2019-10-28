PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
PACQUIAO VS THURMAN
UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
Thirdy Ravena in action for Ateneo versus NU.
UAAP
Masterclass: Ateneo goes 13-0, nears outright Finals berth
Rick Olivares (Philstar.com) - October 28, 2019 - 10:27am

MANILA, Philippines – The Ateneo Blue Eagles routed the hapless National University Bulldogs, 88-51, to go to 13-0 while dropping their victim to 2-11. Of the Eagles’ 13 wins, only two have come at seven points or less. The others have been routs.

 

Ateneo seems to finally found its groove this second round. The only close game was against Adamson.

 

Here are some of my thoughts after this win:

 

That was some show put on by the Blue Eagles on both ends of the court.

 

They have pulverized Jamike Jarin’s Bulldogs in all six meetings.

 

Season 80

NU lost 85-72 and 96-83 by an average of 13 points.

 

Season 81

NU lost 72-46 and 79-64 by an average of 20.5 points.

 

This Season 82, the scores have been lopsided as well. The scores were 71-50 and 88-5 and NU lost by an average of 29.0.

 

We haven’t even counted the preseason games that have also been massacres.

 

The Bulldogs aren’t the only ones feeling Ateneo’s wrath. The Eagles have suffocated NU’s young stud star and former Ateneo Blue Eaglet Dave Ildefonso.

 

In Ildefonso’s two season sover at F. Jhocson Street, these are his numbers versus Ateneo:

– 4 points in a 72-46 loss. 2/8 25% FG

– 13 points in a 79-64 loss 5/16 31%

– 10 points in a 71-50 loss 2/9 22% shooting

– 2 points in 81-55 loss 1/5 20% shooting

 

Ildefonso averages 16.9 points per game. Against Ateneo, that number is dramatically down to 7.25 points average (10/38 from the field and 26% shooting). They will not say it, but this is a subtle way of getting at the young star.

 

His older brother Shaun continues to play well against Ateneo; no doubt, the result of extra motivation of playing against his former team.

 

Ateneo dominated NU in every category (including the efficiency ratings where every Atenean finished on the positive side while every Nationalian finished in the negative end).

 

Statistic

Ateneo

NU

3-point shots

9/31

4/15

Perimeter Points

31

18

Free throws

11/15

3/3

Rebounds

55

31

Second Chance Points

24

10

Inside Points

46

30

Assists

26

13

Blocks

5

4

Fastbreak Points

23

9

 

 

NU averages about 88 points per game but against Ateneo, they managed only 55.5 points. Talk about being smothered.

 

The next players up are BJ Andrade and Troy Mallillin. BJ tallied four points, three rebounds, five assists and one steal while Troy finished with four points as well as seven boards. The latter showed a lot of hustle and athleticism in and around the basket.

 

Early in the season, the bench struggled with holding leads put up by the starting unit. Now, they have been doing some serious heavy lifting themselves.

 

Angelo Kouame is finally back to his old reliable self. His play was maddening at certain times. In spite of his tall frame, he’d miss close stabs and be missing in action for a while. Luckily, his teammates have started to pick up the slack. Thirdy Ravena is now his old all-around and vicious self. Isaac Go is hitting big shots.

 

Kouame finished with 17 points and 13 rebounds along with three blocks.

 

And this is the perfect way for the Blue Eagles to go into their upcoming meeting with the UP Fighting Maroons

ATENEO EAGLES THIRDY RAVENA UAAP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Japeth Aguilar marries long-time girlfriend in civil ceremony
By Luisa Morales | 2 days ago
The four-time PBA champion tied the knot with long-time girlfriend former beauty queen Cassandra Naidas.
Sports
Filipino-Chinese five vies in ASEAN tilt
October 28, 2019 - 12:00am
Reinforced by two more former PBA players, Filipino-Chinese Veterans Basketball Association leaves for Chang Mai, Thailand today, looking to regain lost glory in the Asean Veterans Basketball Tournament that fires...
Sports
Ateneo brushes off sweep talks, focuses on UP
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Baldwin said his squad doesn't even entertain discussion of a sweep, reserving their focus for what they need to do to get...
Sports
Not made for meat
By Bill Velasco | October 28, 2019 - 12:00am
All athletes seek an advantage over other athletes.
Sports
Donaire has secret plan for Inoue
By Joaquin Henson | October 27, 2019 - 12:00am
Super WBA bantamweight champion Nonito Donaire Jr. is keeping his gameplan for Naoya Inoue close to his chest and the only thing he’ll disclose is it’s a perfect antidote for the Japanese when they clash...
Sports
Latest
37 minutes ago
Nightmare before Halloween as Warriors crash again
37 minutes ago
The Golden State Warriors suffered their second mauling of the season, crashing to a 120-92 defeat against a rampant Oklahoma...
Sports
45 minutes ago
Tiger Woods secures record 82nd US PGA Tour win in Japan
45 minutes ago
Tiger Woods said it was "crazy" after he made golfing history Monday by holding off the challenge of home favourite Hideki...
Sports
53 minutes ago
Patrombon seeks to extend run in PPS Pintaflores
53 minutes ago
Jeson Patrombon hopes to keep his run of good form in pursuit of another championship as he leads the chase for the men’s...
Sports
10 hours ago
Fit-again Travis, Hotshots rip Dyip
By Olmin Leyba | 10 hours ago
Gaining from the strong presence of a relatively healthier Romeo Travis, struggling defending champion Magnolia got back on...
Sports
10 hours ago
NLEX gets lift from Yeng fan
By Joaquin Henson | 10 hours ago
NLEX’ 126-113 win over TNT at the Smart Araneta Coliseum last Friday was inspired by a wheelchair-bound fan who has...
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with