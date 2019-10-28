Masterclass: Ateneo goes 13-0, nears outright Finals berth

MANILA, Philippines – The Ateneo Blue Eagles routed the hapless National University Bulldogs, 88-51, to go to 13-0 while dropping their victim to 2-11. Of the Eagles’ 13 wins, only two have come at seven points or less. The others have been routs.

Ateneo seems to finally found its groove this second round. The only close game was against Adamson.

Here are some of my thoughts after this win:

That was some show put on by the Blue Eagles on both ends of the court.

They have pulverized Jamike Jarin’s Bulldogs in all six meetings.

Season 80

NU lost 85-72 and 96-83 by an average of 13 points.

Season 81

NU lost 72-46 and 79-64 by an average of 20.5 points.

This Season 82, the scores have been lopsided as well. The scores were 71-50 and 88-5 and NU lost by an average of 29.0.

We haven’t even counted the preseason games that have also been massacres.

The Bulldogs aren’t the only ones feeling Ateneo’s wrath. The Eagles have suffocated NU’s young stud star and former Ateneo Blue Eaglet Dave Ildefonso.

In Ildefonso’s two season sover at F. Jhocson Street, these are his numbers versus Ateneo:

– 4 points in a 72-46 loss. 2/8 25% FG

– 13 points in a 79-64 loss 5/16 31%

– 10 points in a 71-50 loss 2/9 22% shooting

– 2 points in 81-55 loss 1/5 20% shooting

Ildefonso averages 16.9 points per game. Against Ateneo, that number is dramatically down to 7.25 points average (10/38 from the field and 26% shooting). They will not say it, but this is a subtle way of getting at the young star.

His older brother Shaun continues to play well against Ateneo; no doubt, the result of extra motivation of playing against his former team.

Ateneo dominated NU in every category (including the efficiency ratings where every Atenean finished on the positive side while every Nationalian finished in the negative end).

Statistic Ateneo NU 3-point shots 9/31 4/15 Perimeter Points 31 18 Free throws 11/15 3/3 Rebounds 55 31 Second Chance Points 24 10 Inside Points 46 30 Assists 26 13 Blocks 5 4 Fastbreak Points 23 9

NU averages about 88 points per game but against Ateneo, they managed only 55.5 points. Talk about being smothered.

The next players up are BJ Andrade and Troy Mallillin. BJ tallied four points, three rebounds, five assists and one steal while Troy finished with four points as well as seven boards. The latter showed a lot of hustle and athleticism in and around the basket.

Early in the season, the bench struggled with holding leads put up by the starting unit. Now, they have been doing some serious heavy lifting themselves.

Angelo Kouame is finally back to his old reliable self. His play was maddening at certain times. In spite of his tall frame, he’d miss close stabs and be missing in action for a while. Luckily, his teammates have started to pick up the slack. Thirdy Ravena is now his old all-around and vicious self. Isaac Go is hitting big shots.

Kouame finished with 17 points and 13 rebounds along with three blocks.

And this is the perfect way for the Blue Eagles to go into their upcoming meeting with the UP Fighting Maroons