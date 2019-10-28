PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
Jeson Patrombon
Joey Mendoza
Patrombon seeks to extend run in PPS Pintaflores
(Philstar.com) - October 28, 2019 - 10:01am

MANILA, Philippines – Jeson Patrombon hopes to keep his run of good form in pursuit of another championship as he leads the chase for the men’s singles Open crown in the PPS-PEPP Pintaflores Festival unfolding Tuesday at San Carlos City Tennis Courts in San Carlos, Negros Occidental.

From his emphatic victories in the Gov. Umali Cup, Fr. Suarez Cup, Brookside Open and Actifit Open this year, Patrombon sets out for another title romp against the likes of doubles partner Vicente Anasta, Fritz Verdad, Rodolfo Barquin Jr. and John Mari Altiche in the weeklong event held as part of the host city’s Pintaflores Festival celebrations and organized by Criston Carmona.

Others in the 32-player draw in the premier division of the tournament, sponsored by Mayor Rene Gustillo, Rep. Gerardo Valmayor and Gov. Bong Lacson, are Jeremiah Macias II, Alberto Villamor and Joshua Kinaadman.

Sharing center stage with the country’s leading players are the rising junior netters clashing in their side of the duel, a Group I tournament offering ranking points in nine age-categories, and the veterans disputing top honors in the Legends 40s, 50s and 60s and women’s doubles.

“This is going to be another exciting week for tennis and enthusiasts with our top players ready to slug it out and the juniors chasing ranking points in a Group I tournament,” said Palawan Pawnshop president/CEO Bobby Castro.

Bliss Bayking and Ellaine Bahonsua and John David Velez and Cedric Bravo head the cast in the girls’ and boys’ 18-and-under division, respectively, with Velez and Bravo also loom as the players to beat in 16-U play.

Siblings Ashley and Khymberly McKenzie, on the other hand, are tipped to dispute the girls’ 16-U diadem along with Mia Gemida and Joshea Malazarte.

For details, call PPS-PEPP Sports Program Development director Bobby Mangunay at 0915-4046464.

Khymberly McKenzie also spearheads the title chase in 14-U category along with Jeffnani Denopol, Faith Blanco and Davelane Gauran while Gerald Gemida, John Bona, Axel McKenzie and Francis De Juan brace for a fierce duel in the boys’ 14-U section.

Among those clashing in the Legends division are Jojo Enad-Guendel Orcullo and Jobee Bartolome-Karl King (40s), Jojie Ansola-Paul Aligo and Justo Cerna-Roche Pilares (50s) and Josephus Cerna-Remio Sagansay and Renato Clavero-Edgar Norbe (60s).

